Over the past decade and a half, Andrew Garfield has had his share of hits. He stole The Social Network out from under Jesse Eisenberg with one well-timed, completely exasperated “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaners!” He won over audiences not once, but twice, as Spider-Man, returning to tremendous fanfare in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In 2018, he earned a Tony for his performance in Angels in America, and in the span of five years he’s been nominated for two Academy Awards (Hacksaw Ridge in 2017 and tick, tick…Boom! in 2022, respectively). But for all these successes, his very best performance is arguably his first leading role in Boy A. In this drama about a young man attempting to start a new life after spending his teen years in a detention center for a heinous crime he committed as a child, Garfield is magnificent, allowing himself to be completely vulnerable.

Are we nothing more or less than the worst thing we’ve ever done? Jack (Garfield) will grapple with this question throughout Boy A. When we first meet him, he’s shy, unassuming, full of an innocence and joy that feels incongruous with what we come to learn about him. When Jack (or rather, Eric Wilson, which is his real name) was a child, he and his best friend murdered a classmate in a criminal case that would thoroughly grip the nation. Now on the verge of adulthood and no longer deemed a threat to society, Jack will be released into the world that he has been kept separated from for over a decade. But despite his shiny new identity, it will prove difficult for him to shed his past entirely.

Andrew Garfield’s innate sincerity is a perfect fit for the character of Jack. It becomes immediately clear that he has been sheltered from the real world to the extent that he struggles to function within it — decisions, even simple ones like what to order off a diner menu, become incapacitating. He hasn’t ever been in a position to decide anything for himself. He’s awkward at first with other people his age, heartbreakingly earnest in a world that is incredibly jaded. When we see this version of the character, we’re convinced that he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Garfield creates a young man who is gentle, and whose natural instincts tend toward goodness more than anything else. So it’s difficult to reconcile this Jack with someone who, as a mere child, could be capable of committing murder.

But a question of absolution hangs heavy over Boy A. When someone does something unforgivable at 12, do they forfeit the right to ever have a normal life again? Or do we accept that people are capable of change, and that they deserve a second chance? For his part, Jack is unsure. His guilt weighs him down, and whenever something good happens to him, it’s tinged with his unshakable feeling that he doesn’t deserve it. When he makes love to his girlfriend Michelle (Katie Lyons) for the first time, he breaks down into tears afterward: It’s almost as though he feels that he should be being punished, and the fact that he’s allowed to experience anything nice is too much to bear.

His caseworker Terry (Peter Mullan) makes it seem so easy to compartmentalize his past and present selves, to draw a clear line between Eric Wilson and Jack Burridge as though they were two completely separate people. But the past is always there, no matter how much Jack would wish it away. The threat of someone finding out his real identity lingers ominously over the entire film. There’s a media frenzy upon his release, with aged-up photographs from his childhood plastered across tabloids in an attempt to identify him and a £20,000 bounty on his head. The walls feel like they’re perpetually closing in on him, and no matter how well his new life is going, it’s clear that it won’t last. Tragically, it is his goodness that seals his fate. He and his coworker rescue a little girl from a car crash, and the press surrounding their heroism is enough to draw attention to him, allowing Terry’s jealous son to connect the dots and report him. Just like that, everything he’s attempted to build since being released comes tumbling down.

Throughout the film, Garfield wears his heart on his sleeve in an entirely uninhibited performance. He feels things keenly, from the simple wonder at receiving a gift of new sneakers from Terry, to the wracking guilt of hiding his past from Michelle, to the complicated empathy he still feels for Philip, his childhood accomplice. Garfield brings Jack to life as a young man with many layers, childlike enthusiasm contrasted with overwhelming guilt. His warmth and emotive quality as an actor create a character whose joys and despairs we feel as though they were our own. As Jack stands at the edge of a pier, having fled from his past until there was nowhere else to run, the heartbreaking inevitability of his plight and Garfield’s impassioned performance of this ill-fated character define Boy A.

