The film adaptation of Enid Blyton's children's classic The Magic Faraway Tree appears to be progressing splendidly as two new stars have been appointed lead roles for the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield and two-time Emmy winner Claire Foy will play the lead characters while additional casting is still underway.

The Magic Faraway Tree, based on The Faraway Tree children's series, focuses on a modern family: Polly and Tim and their children Beth, Joe and Fran, who find themselves forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. Shortly after the family's arrival in the countryside, the children discover a magical tree and its peculiar inhabitants, including much-adored characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot and Saucepan Man.

Garfield will play the role of Tim and Foy will act as Polly. Additionally, Neal Street Productions, Elysian Film Group and Ashland Hill Media Finance are handling production with principal photography set for June 2024. In details, Oscar nominee Pippa Harris, Neal Street Production's Nicolas Brown, Living's Jane Hooks and Danny Perkins of Elysian Film Group will produce the film. At the same time, Palisades Park Pictures’ Tamara Birkemoe and Ashland Hill Media Finance’s Simon Williams, Joe Simpson and Jonathan Bross will executive produce.

'The Magic Faraway Tree' Has 'Wonka's' Simon Farnaby As Screenwriter

Prominent screenwriter Simon Farnaby, known for Wonka and Paddington 2, has adapted The Magic Faraway Tree, and he cannot imagine anyone more suitable to play the lead roles than Garfield and Foy. He says, "To have two actors of the quality of Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy is a dream for any screenwriter. I have long admired their warmth, wit and lightness of touch. Plus, they have the power to imbue their characters’ complexities that I don’t have the power to write… I mean, even Enid Blyton might be impressed we got Spider-Man and the Queen."

Britannia's Ben Gregor, employed as director, also joins in praising the award-winning actors: "Andrew and Claire are exquisite performers and I feel so spoiled to have them for this film. They are the cornerstones of our big-hearted world and the perfect people to bring our lovely script to life."

Besides production, Ashland Hill Media Finance is fully financing The Magic Faraway Tree, while Palisades Park Pictures is handling sales globally with CAA Media Finance co-repping US rights. The upcoming film, which will be at the Cannes Film Festival this month, has been in development for several years with Perkins, Harris and Brown working on it when Perkins was running Studiocanal U.K. No release date has been set yet but stay tuned for more information.