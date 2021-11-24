The stars really are just like us, at least in terms of their TV streaming habits. Andrew Garfield, for example, is a very big fan of the hit The Karate Kid reboot, Cobra Kai. In a clip released by the Netflix Geeked Twitter, Garfield gushed about his love for the universally adored martial-arts-centric comedy-drama and was surprised with a greeting from the cast of the show, sending Garfield into a full geek-out session.

Among the cast who gave a shout-out to Garfield were the karate kid himself, Ralph Macchio, the Cobra-Kai, William Zabka, Jacob Bertrand, and others. Season 4 of Cobra Kai is set to be released later this year, surely to the relief of Andrew Garfield.

Garfield himself is no stranger to long-awaited, nostalgia-based projects, having starred as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man films from 2012 - 2014. Earlier this year, Garfield starred as Jim Bakker alongside Jessica Chastain's Tammy Fay Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Tick, Tick...Boom!': Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing Those Show-Stopping Numbers?

Most recently, Garfield took on the role of Jonathan Larson in the film Tick, Tick...Boom! which covers a portion of the life of Jonathon Larson. Tick, Tick...Boom! is based on a play written by Larson himself. Larson was perhaps best known for his play Rent which discussed, with unprecedented candor, the AIDS crisis in New York City in the late 20th century. Larson passed away in 1996 from complications caused by AIDS. Vanessa Hudgens also stars as Karessa Johnson, Jonathan's friend, and fellow performer.

The film adaptation of Tik, Tik...Boom! was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the story of Jon, a semi-autobiographical version of Larson as he navigates the complicated world of performing arts in New York City.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is set to be released to Netflix on December 31, 2021. Tick, Tick...Boom! was released to Netflix on November 19, 2021. You can watch the clip below:

'From' Trailer Shows Dangers of Taking a Detour in Epix's Sci-Fi Horror Series The show premieres on February 20.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email