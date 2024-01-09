The Big Picture Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo will lead Audible's audio adaptation of George Orwell's 1984, accompanied by Andrew Scott and Tom Hardy.

The adaptation will stay faithful to Orwell's work but will focus on Winston and Julia's romantic relationship.

The cast also includes Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Chukwudi Iwuji, Francesca Mills, Katie Leung, and Alex Lawther. The audio drama will be released on April 4.

Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo are set to lead Audible’s audio adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Garfield and Erivo will play Winston and Julia, respectively, accompanied by Andrew Scott as O’Brien and Tom Hardy as Big Brother. English filmmaker Destiny Ekaragha will be at the helm of the audio adaptation, which is described as “faithful” to Orwell’s work.

Orwell’s 1984 is a cautionary tale against a totalitarian regime and the negative impact it can have if people allow governments to exercise full control. Set in a dystopian world, the story follows Winston and his colleague, Julia, who are frustrated with their government and seek to make a change. Things take a downturn when they begin hatching a plan but soon realize that the government is always watching. While the feature will stay faithful to its source material, it will lean more into “Winston and Julia’s romantic relationship.”

The original score for the upcoming adaptation is written by Matthew Bellamy and composer Ilan Eshkeri and will be performed by a 60-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studio. Speaking of the project Aurelie de Troyer, head of regional Content, Europe at Audible said, “This is 1984 like you’ve never heard it before. We’ve assembled a top team of creatives across the board, and the combination of the principal cast and Matt and Ilan’s epic soundtrack is something quite extraordinary. Andrew Garfield was born to play Winston – just wait until you hear his performance.”

Who Else is in the Cast of ‘1984?’

Close

1984 seems to have power-packed talents both behind and in front of the camera. Accompanying Garfield, Erivo, Scott, and Hardy in the cast are Romesh Ranganathan as Parsons, Natasia Demetriou as Mrs Parsons, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Charrington. Further rounding off the cast are Francesca Mills as Syme, Katie Leung as Ling, Alex Lawther as Ampleforth, and many more.

Garfield has done some unique work in the past years with the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, tick, tick... BOOM!, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He also donned his Spider-Man suit to star alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He recently dropped out of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein due to a scheduling conflict and will be next seen in features like We Live in Time, Voyagers, and more. Luther: The Fallen Sun star Erivo is looking forward to the release of the highly anticipated Wicked where she stars alongside Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Scott is coming hot off the success of All of Us Strangers while Hardy is currently filming the third iteration of his superhero entry Venom. With all the talents involved, 1984 is one adaptation to look out for.

The audio drama is scheduled to be released globally on April 4 on Audible. Meanwhile, you can learn more about Garfield's exit from Frankenstein below: