It’s rare to find a feature film director turn back to their roots in the short film format, but in 2010 Spike Jonze created one of his best works with I’m Here, a brilliantly tender 31-minute sci-fi romance starring Andrew Garfield as a robot in love. The comparisons to the director’s much-lauded later effort Her are significant, specifically in the way that both films establish sci-fi worlds rooted in realism that focus on the subtle ways that life would change as a result of specific technological achievements (sentient robotics and A.I.) as opposed to diving headfirst into a dystopian reality unrecognizable from our own. However, while Her very much examines the loving relationship humans have with technology, I’m Here removes the human element almost completely, discussing instead technology’s relationship with love.

Though he’s most recently been seen as the profanity-powered German director of Babylon, unsurprising for fans of Jonze’s 2009 adaptation of Where the Wild Things Are, the filmmaker is quite the fan of children’s fables. I’m Here is no exception, as it is in fact based on children’s literary icon Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree, a children’s novel about a boy who throughout his life takes material goods from the titular tree until the tree is (happily) reduced to nothing but a stump. Reinterpreting this story as a romance, I’m Here follows Sheldon (Garfield, whose character is actually named after the source material’s author), a mild-mannered robot who falls in love with a female robot Francesca (Sienna Guillory) intent on living beyond the lifestyle most robots are afforded. Throughout the film she loses several limbs, all of which Sheldon replaces, until he is finally nothing but a head, smiling in her arms.

The Robots in 'I'm Here' Are a Metaphor for the Working Class

One would think that there’s only so much world-building one could be afforded over the course of a short that runs barely over half an hour long. However, within the first few frames of I’m Here, Jonze already tells you everything you need to know. The robots in I’m Here aren’t wildly sophisticated supercomputers capable of awesome technological feats of power. Instead, they’re reduced to menial public service laborers. As Sheldon stares out of the window on the bus, the audience is treated to glimpses of robots driving buses and working construction. They live in dingy apartments, aren’t allowed to drive, and are looked upon with prejudice when they perform tasks outside their supposed programming.

In establishing a dynamic among the robot community as marginalized by their very makers but still somewhat independently functional, Jonze paints the robots as oppressed not just physically but mentally. This integrally feeds into the meet-cute between Sheldon and Francesca, the former of whom watches the latter driving on the streets in spite of the ire of the humans surrounding her. Sheldon is encapsulated by her carefree nature and willingness to live outside of her means in a way that elevates Francesca from the typical Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope and likens it closer to a revolutionary romance. Because the robots are exploited, we immediately feel Sheldon’s connection to Francesca for her maverick behavior, while also allowing empathy for some of the more complicated aspects of their relationship as it develops.

Just Like ‘The Giving Tree,’ ‘I’m Here’ Thrives Off of Multiple Interpretations

By the end of the film, Sheldon takes it upon himself to rescue Francesca after she’s cut in half, insisting to the doctors that he’ll give his parts to her in spite of the fact that it would drastically limit him. Just as the titular tree of the source material is reduced to a mere stump, Sheldon is reduced to a disembodied head. On the one hand, it makes for a beautiful metaphor about the sacrifices we make for the people we love and the pieces of ourselves we’re willing to give up to preserve the relationship. On the other, it’s not much of a stretch to interpret this as a toxic and ultimately abusive coupling, in which Sheldon’s love selflessly causes him to sacrifice more and more of himself to cover the costs of Francesca’s multiple accidents.

While the darker interpretation blackens what on the surface appears to be a story of incredible sincerity, it’s worth noting that in spite of losing an arm and a leg before her entire body is destroyed, there’s no strong indication that Francesca’s tempered her lifestyle to compensate for her newfound disabilities. While she initially resists Sheldon’s offer to give her his leg (in one of the most romantic scenes that only Garfield’s voice could accomplish), the camera lingers on the weakened state it’s left Sheldon in, observing his difficulties navigating the world in spite of his missing arm and leg. In spite of all he’s given, however, Sheldon remains happy, even in the final shot. In an earlier scene, Francesca tells Sheldon that robots are in fact able to dream, something he’d never done before. The final shot of Sheldon’s disembodied head seems to contend that so long as he's capable of that much, he’s satisfied.

In Spite of the Robotic Helmets, Those Are Real Emotions in the Robot’s Eyes

The fact that the short was funded by Absolut Vodka (in spite of no product placement whatsoever) meant that Jonze would have been afforded a budget larger than the majority of shorts floating about. Created by effects company Alterian, Inc., innovation was the priority when it came to ensuring that the robots’ facial expressions could be accurately captured to convey the emotion of the story. Particularly with an actor of Garfield’s caliber (heralded for bringing an enormous amount of emotion to Spider-Man: No Way Home), Jonze ensured that genuine emotions were ever-present by photographing their facial expressions within the helmet’s interiors and proportionately enlarging them to animate the robot’s faces. A winning move too, given that Garfield has some of the kindest eyes in the business.

In a mere 31 minutes, Spike Jonze manages to tell a complete story, proving that not every short film needs to act as a springboard for a feature. It’s not that I’m Here is inherently simple either, weaving in commentary on society, technology, and relationships in less time than an episode of an average television drama. While Jonze would later outdo himself both critically and commercially with his Academy-Award-winning Her, I’m Here remains a stunning example of what can be accomplished on a smaller scale, even if the emotions it sells are just as large. It’s not just a quirky little side project, but one of the offbeat auteur’s most directly emotional works.