Grab the tissues because Andrew Garfield has officially started the waterworks for those watching the 95th Annual Academy Awards aka the 2025 Oscars. While presenting Best Animated Feature and Best Animated Short alongside award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, Garfield shared a touching moment with Hawn on stage. "There’s a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart," Garfield explains. "That person is Goldie Hawn." Cue the tears, with misty eyes from both Garfield and Hawn. Garfield's mother, Lynn Garfield passed in 2019 of pancreatic cancer while the actor was filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Hawn, touched by the gesture, thanks the 41-year-old actor, saying, "Thank you sweetie, that really touches me." Garfield continues his speech, saying, "You know... I can feel 'em smiling at us at this moment." Hawn, always one for levity laughs, replying, "I'm smiling too." With more to say, Garfield explains, "You've given us movies full of joy, you've lifted our spirits, and you've made us feel that all is right with the world, over, and over, and over again." Eventually, it's back to business eventually announcing Flow for best animated feature film which was up against Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and The Wild Robot. They also announced In the Shadow of the Cypress for Best Animated Short Film.

Where Have You Seen Goldie Hawn?

At age 79, Goldie Hawn has had a long career, mostly in comedy. She began on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, an NBC sketch-comedy show, before going on to star in the 1969 film Cactus Flower, which won her an Academy Award. Hawn is most well-known for movies like Death Becomes Her alongside Meryl Streep, The First Wives Club with Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, and Overboard alongside her long-time partner Kurt Russell. The pair reunited on-screen in The Christmas Chronicles 2, where they adorably played Santa and Mrs. Claus. Hawn is the mother of actors Oliver Hudson and Kate Husdon from her marriage to Bill Hudson. She and Russell share a son, actor Wyatt Russell, whom many fans may know now as John Walker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can watch the touching moment between Garfield and Hawn above. Stay with Collider for the latest updates from the 95th Annual Oscars.