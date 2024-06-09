It’s hard to not always want to root for Andrew Garfield. The young British actor certainly proved himself as a talent to watch in the early 21st century, where his performances in a series of independent dramas and stage productions indicated he was quite ambitious in the roles that he selected. While his tenure playing Peter Parker may have been brought to a sharp conclusion after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 underperformed critically and financially, Garfield has continued to work on prestigious projects from acclaimed filmmakers. While he was once considered a “breakout star,” Garfield is certainly now one of the greatest actors of his generation.

While he managed to deliver an impressive television performance on the Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven, Garfield has many exciting projects lined up, including the fantasy film The Magic Faraway Tree co-starring Claire Foy. While he has yet to win an Academy Award, Garfield’s strong track record suggests that he will be within the award season conversation again quite soon. Here are the ten most rewatchable Andrew Garfield movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus’ (2009)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus is a wildly ambitious fantasy film that revels in the erratic visual style of filmmaker Terry Gilliam. Although the late great Heath Ledger was set to star in the titular role, his death in 2008 forced Gilliam to replace him with Colin Farrell, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law. The result was a surprisingly earnest, loving tribute to a great actor that also fit within the film’s rambunctious sense of humor. The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus is many things, but dull is not one of them.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus served as a breakout role for Garfield, who played the role of Anton, a sleight-of-hand trickster who accompanies the titular adventurer on his series of magical quests. Despite his relatively limited screen time, Garfield had the charisma and sensitivity that would make him one of the generation’s finest actors.

9 ‘Never Let Me Go’ (2010)

Directed by Mark Romanek

Never Let Me Go served as the first proof of Garfield’s star capabilities, as he played the romantic lead within the heartbreaking science fiction drama. Set within a not-so-distant future where medical advancements have allowed for the extension of the human lifespan, Never Let Me Go centers on a love triangle between three young people. Even though the premise may seem implausible, the chemistry between Garfield, Carey Mulligan, and Keira Knightley sells the emotional realism of the situation. Considering the high talent level of the cast, it's even more impressive that Garfield’s work was such a standout.

Never Let Me Go is often a deeply uncomfortable film to watch, as it addresses sensitive themes about eternity and death that serve as disturbing metaphors to current times. Nonetheless, Garfield gives a powerful performance that speaks to the youthful sensitivity of the character; the attention-to-detail he added to the character arc ensured that Never Let Me Go, and its shocking ending, are not experiences that any viewer will quickly forget.

8 ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Directed by David Fincher

It often takes a while for a film to reach “all-time” status, but David Fincher’s brilliant biopic The Social Network has already been embraced as a modern classic. Loosely based on a true story, The Social Network chronicles the friendship and rivalry between Harvard colleague Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and Eduardo Saverin (Garfield) during the founding of Facebook. After a series of ruthless business decisions, Eduardo decides to sue his former best friend for purposefully diluting his financial stakes within the company.

Garfield is the heart of The Social Network, as the film sheds light on how unfairly treated Eduardo was by someone he considered to be a friend. Garfield manages to combine sensitivity and wit to perfectly capture the sharp dialogue of Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay; his terrific chemistry with Eisenberg is what allows the film to reach new heights.

7 ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2010)

Directed by Marc Webb

The Amazing Spider-Man is a lot better than its reputation suggests. Initially, Marc Webb’s superhero reboot was dismissed for its structural similarities with the original Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire from 2002. However, The Amazing Spider-Man succeeds in giving a modern update of the classical mythology; Garfield was able to personify what being an “outsider” looked like for a different generation. He also managed to deliver the style of quippy, playful humor that best represented Stan Lee’s original concept for the character.

The Amazing Spider-Man is just as successful as a romantic comedy as it is as a superhero movie. The incredible chemistry between Garfield and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacey was simply a joy to watch; Garfield showed how challenging it was for Peter to balance his social life with the responsibilities of being New York’s “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

6 ‘99 Homes’ (2015)

Directed by Ramin Bahrani

A powerful legal drama that spoke to highly relevant issues about America’s housing crisis, 99 Homes is among the most important films that Garfield ever appeared in. He stars as a young father who is recruited by a ruthless real estate agent (Michael Shannon) who is intent on evicting people from their homes in order to increase his profit margins. The situation speaks to the perils of the American wealth disparity, and shows the inherently ruthless nature of capitalism.

Garfield is able to show the torment that a good man goes through when faced with difficult decisions that could affect both his family and community. While Shannon’s maniacal, sinister performance is certainly the film’s scene stealer, 99 Homes reaches its emotional heights thanks to the earnest sensitivity that Garfield conveys in one of his best performances. It’s a film that continues to have resonance within today’s climate.

5 ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ (2016)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Hacksaw Ridge is based on a true story so unbelievable it nearly feels like fiction. Mel Gibson’s brutal World War II epic follows the American soldier Desmond Doss, who refused to carry a gun when he was drafted during the Pacific Theater combat at the tail end of the war. Despite not wanting to take a life, Doss personally saved countless lives as a medic on the battlefield. Garfield’s performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

It would have been very easy for Hacksaw Ridge to focus on the violence of war, but Garfield shows the true spirit of heroism in his inspiring performance. Although there is certainly a good deal of Christian mythology that influences the film, Garfield allows Hacksaw Ridge to speak to universal themes about goodness that are relevant to viewers of any religious background.

4 ‘Silence’ (2016)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

While working with Martin Scorsese is a dream that many actors may have, Garfield proved himself capable of working with a living legend in Silence. Scorsese’s passion project is set in the 17th century, and follows the Jesuit priests Sebastião Rodrigues (Garfield) and Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver) as they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Liam Neeson). Upon their arrival, the pair are persecuted by a ruthless regime of extremists that want to purge the feudal nation of Christian influence.

Garfield captures the weight that is put on Rodrigues’ shoulders during the traumatic experience. In addition to facing physical harm Rodrgues is forced to question the nature of his own faith. While Silence sadly underperformed upon its initial release, Garfield’s brilliant work proved why Scorsese had been so passionate about the project for decades. It’s unquestionably a film and performance that will age very well.

3 ‘Under the Silver Lake’ (2019)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Under the Silver Lake is unlike any other noir film ever made. Garfield stars as a lonely, toxic loser who becomes obsessed with a girl (Riley Keough) that he spent a passionate night with. What begins as an earnest “missing person” investigation becomes a darkly comic examination of conspiracy theories, Hollywood’s depiction of women, and the nature of surveillance. Under the Silver Lake may be impossible to fully comprehend on a single viewing, but it's so packed with secrets that it demands multiple watches.

Under the Silver Like is a rare example of Garfield playing an unlikable character, as he drops his typical charisma to play a sexist, disgusting creep. The subversive casting was beneficial to the film’s dark sense of humor; while it may have divided critics and baffled audiences upon its initial release, Under the Silver Lake has all the makings of a future cult classic.

2 ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (2021)

Directed by Michael Showalter

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a great example of how actors can elevate fairly straightforward material and turn it into something more profound. The 2021 biopic explores the incredible true story of the televangelist power couple Jim Bakker (Garfield) and Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain), who earned a significant following during the rise of televised religious programming. It was only after years of marriage and performances that Faye learned that Bakker had been deceiving her, aiming to cut her out of his burgeoning business.

Garfield perfectly shows Bakker’s manipulative side, as his public persona is far different than his actual personality behind closed doors. While Chastain ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance, Garfield’s contributions to the film were just as critical. A story this powerful needed a great villain that the audience could truly hate.

1 ‘Tick, tick…boom!’ (2021)

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tick, tick…boom! may have been the most ambitious performance of Garfield’s career. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut chronicles the life story of Jonathan Larson, an acclaimed composer and lyricist behind such stage classics as Rent. The film is a full on musical that draws from many of Larson’s most memorable works; considering that Garfield had a background in theater, he was the perfect person to play the role. The result was an instructive, inspiring film about a real-life legend that served as a respectful tribute to the many great artists that were lost during the AIDS crisis.

Tick, tick…boom! tackles the tragedy of Larson’s life, as his death at a young age robbed the world of many potential musical classics. However, the film’s tone is celebratory thanks to the earnestness of Garfield’s performance; his work earned him his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

