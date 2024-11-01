Like most good actors, Andrew Garfield is a cinephile and has recommended many movies over the years. Just last week, he made a trip down to the Criterion Closet, where he picked out a few more of his favorites. His recommendations are not only solid picks but offer a glimpse into his diverse cinematic interests, as well as the influences that shaped him as a performer. They're an eclectic mix, including classic documentaries, dark comedies, British social dramas, and dystopian sci-fi.

In particular, Garfield's picks reveal his love for narratives that challenge, inspire, and sometimes even disturb. They span multiple genres and eras, meaning that most readers should be able to find at least one gem to add to their watch list. Garfield's selections are impressive, together serving as a mini film school syllabus, and these are the most intriguing and noteworthy.

10 'Happiness' (1998)

Directed by Todd Solondz

"I just want to be happy." Happiness is a darkly comic exploration of intertwined lives searching for contentment in a world that denies them simplicity. The film centers on three sisters—Joy (Jane Adams), Trish (Cynthia Stevenson), and Helen (Lara Flynn Boyle)—each facing unique and often disturbing challenges that unravel society's hidden discomforts. The narrative weaves between characters, introducing themes of isolation, longing, and the extremes of human behavior, all with Solondz’s signature unapologetic style.

The film heads to some truly dark and disturbing places, meaning that it will certainly not be everyone's cup of tea, but a certain subset of viewers will appreciate its no-holds-barred nature. Garfield is one of them. "I was like mouth agape," he said of it. "It's a heavy film with one of the greatest actors that has ever existed, Philip Seymour Hoffman. I just thought it was so funny and so weird and so, you know, what film can do."

Happiness is not currently available to stream in the US.

9 'The Game' (1997)

Directed by David Fincher

"Discovering the object of the game is the object of the game." One of David Fincher's early movies, The Game throws Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) into a world where reality and illusion blur beyond recognition. He's a wealthy investment banker who lives a meticulously controlled life until his estranged brother, Conrad (Sean Penn), gifts him a mysterious "game" for his birthday. The game promises a thrilling experience, but Nicholas soon finds his life turned upside down as events spiral into increasingly dangerous territory.

Fincher's suspense mastery is very much on display here. Indeed, The Game is a relentless rollercoaster, constantly hurling the audience in unpredictable directions. The dialogue and score heighten the tension, with eerie piano notes and deep strings growing in intensity. "It is so thrilling and so fun," Garfield said. "I love this film. I'll watch it like once a year. The filmmaking is so good. It's so beautifully constructed."

WATCH ON APPLE

8 'Original Cast Album: Company' (1970)

Directed by D.A. Pennebaker

Close

"Does anybody still wear a hat?" This documentary chronicles the grueling yet exhilarating process of recording the soundtrack for Stephen Sondheim’s (Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods) iconic musical Company. Filmed throughout a single night, the film captures Broadway’s brightest talents of the day, including the late Elaine Stritch, as they work tirelessly to bring the ambitious music to life. Through Pennebaker’s unobtrusive lens, the audience experiences the highs and lows of the recording process, from jubilant harmony to moments of tension and exhaustion.

The project has been praised as a clever fusion of a workplace documentary and a hang-out movie, held together by Pennebaker's considerable visual skills. It may not be quite as fun as watching this musical live, but it comes pretty close. "One of the great documentaries," Garfield said of it. "One of the great films about the creative process, the agony and the ecstasy. It's so wild, the access that you have. You feel like you're there."

Watch on Max

7 'Tampopo' (1985)

Directed by Juzo Itami

"To master the art of ramen, you must follow the path of noodles." Tampopo is a comedic love letter to Japanese ramen culture, blending genres to create an eccentric "ramen Western." The story follows the titular character (Nobuko Miyamoto), a widowed ramen shop owner striving to perfect her noodle recipe with the help of Goro (Tsutomu Yamazaki), a truck driver and self-proclaimed ramen expert. Together, they embark on a culinary journey to elevate her modest eatery to new heights.

Interwoven with this main plot are quirky vignettes that explore Japan’s relationship with food, from a gangster's erotic obsession with cuisine to a comedic critique of food etiquette. This intricate narrative structure, along with the colorful cast of characters, makes for a fun viewing experience. Plus, Garfield said the movie contained "one of [his] favorite scenes in cinema history of an egg yolk being passed back and forth between two lovers."

WATCH ON MAX

6 'Naked' (1993)

Directed by Mike Leigh