Andrew Garfield might be a Hollywood darling with an incredible repertoire today, but he was once an up-and-coming star looking for his big break. Whilst the likes of We Live in Time and his stint as Marvel's webbiest superhero have endeared him to millions across the globe, it's some of his early work that still stands as his best. From his brief appearance in Doctor Who to 2007's Boy A, Garfield always oozed talent, best exemplified in his role as Eddie Dunford in 2009's Red Riding: 1974.

A sleeper hit that became a fond favorite of critics, Red Riding: 1974 impressively holds a coveted 100% rating on Review Aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 76% audience score for good measure. The film stars Garfield alongside plenty of big British names, such as Sean Bean, Eddie Marsan, David Morrissey, Anthony Flanagan, and John Henshaw. The film was directed by Julian Jarrold, who would later work on the likes of The Crown and, most recently, A Very Royal Scandal. Beyond positive critical reception, the film also received numerous awards, perhaps most notably a trio of BAFTAs as well as six other nominations, including for best drama serial. As far as British television movies go, there haven't been many better in the past 20 years. You can catch the film on Tubi right now.

What is 'Red Riding: 1974' About?

The first of Tony Grisoni's trilogy which also includes Red Riding: 1980 and 1983, Red Riding: 1974 is based on David Peace's book series of the same name, and follows Garfield's naive new reporter, Eddie Dunford, as he investigates a series of horrifying killings. Set against the backdrop of the infamous Yorkshire Ripper killings that brought the entire UK to a standstill, the film oozes an unsettling atmosphere that perfectly captures the real fears of the time. A synopsis of the film reads:

"When a young girl goes missing, Yorkshire Post crime reporter Eddie Dunford (Andrew Garfield) becomes intrigued by a series of mysterious child murders that date back several years and mirror to the current case. He faces stiff opposition from the local police and his editor, Bill (John Henshaw). Eddie's troubles escalate when he becomes involved with a moody widow (Rebecca Hall) who has a mysterious connection to wealthy developer John Dawson (Sean Bean)."

