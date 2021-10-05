Just a little over a month ahead of the theater premiere, Netflix released the lead single for the musical tick, tick… BOOM! The directing debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda is adapted from the autobiographical Broadway musical by Jonathan Larson. The story follows a young composer who has a make-it-or-break-it theater workshop to sell his idea for what could be one of the greatest American musicals ever made, Rent.

The lead single, titled “30/90”, is sung by lead actor Andrew Garfield and is about taking a breather to enjoy life as your birthdays go by, before you realize it’s too late. The full soundtrack album is set to be released in all major streaming music platforms on November 12, the same day the film debuts in theaters.

Miranda wasn't chosen to direct by chance. The debuting director lived a similar story, as he spent many years creating and perfecting Hamilton, a musical that ended up becoming an instant classic. Larson, in whom the story is inspired, spent eight years creating Rent, which is considered a defining musical in theater history. The screenplay of tick, tick… BOOM! is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, who also adapted Dear Evan Hansen for the screen.

The cast is also chock-full of Tony Award nominees and winners. Aside from Garfield, it features Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of The Roots, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Netflix premieres tick, tick… BOOM! in theaters on November 12. The movie will be available to stream a week later, on November 19.

The film follows Jon (Academy Award® nominee and Tony Award® winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

