In the No Way Home official art book, Garfield teased that his character, Peter 3, had a changed perspective on life after the events of the movie and is reinvigorated to follow his destiny.

Regardless of whether a sequel is made, there is endless potential for Garfield's Peter in other universes and stories, and he believes the character is out there doing something.

Andrew Garfield made an emotional return to the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the unbelievably successful entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland. The film, which featured a multiverse-shattering story arc, saw Garfield, Holland and Tobey Maguire share the screen as the three live-action Web Slingers for the first time. For Garfield, putting on that costume again meant the world to him, and he's hinted that he's keen to do it again—sooner, rather than later.

In the official art book of Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Amazing Spider-Man star Garfield teased what happened to his own Peter—Peter 3— after the Multiversal movie and what the future may hold for his character. He explained that the events of No Way Home changed his perspective on life after he failed to save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) years prior, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but did succeed in saving Zendaya's MJ.

"It's changed his life. He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling - the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world. If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a purpose presence in that regard. And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

Garfield added that, regardless if a sequel to his own film is ever made, the story for his Peter will go on somewhere, adding: "The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere. There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

In a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield expressed his willingness to return for a future project under specific conditions. He stated that he is "definitely open" to the idea, but emphasized that it would have to be "something very unique [and] very special" with a clear purpose for both the audience and his character. Sony is currently busy developing a fourth film for Holland's character, as well as the third-animated Spider-Verse film and the countless spin-offs featuring villains from the Spider-Man comics. That franchise has struggled to get off the ground, but perhaps the addition of Garfield would be just the infusion of fun they need.

