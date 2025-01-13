Everyone knows about Peter Parker/Spider-Man at this point, given the latter is up there with the most recognizable superhero characters of all time, and also given how relatable, endearing, and enduring Peter is, even when he’s not specifically using his spider powers. Most Spider-Man movies will focus on something to do with growing up, given Parker gets bitten by a spider when he’s a teenager, and then has to contend with all these wild and unusual things happening to him while he’s trying to navigate an already tricky world: high school. Peter grows up, falls in love, loses people close to him, and tries to stay afloat… all things that regular people do as they themselves grow and come of age, but Peter has to fight off a bunch of criminals, creatures, and sworn enemies while he does it.

The basic premise of Spider-Man might then be simple, but the things that can be done with the character add considerable layers. Further complicating things is the fact that there are different versions of Spider-Man – or Spider-People – best exemplified by the ongoing Spider-Verse series, where the most prominent Spider-Man there wasn’t even called Peter Parker; instead, he was Miles Morales. One branch (or web, ha-ha) of Spider-Man that didn’t last too long was the one defined by Andrew Garfield’s time in the lead role. Following three Sam Raimi-directed movies, Spider-Man was rebooted rather hastily, and Garfield got two solo movies to his name, the failure of the second seemingly standing in the way of things becoming a trilogy. Yet a certain 2021 release did bring back numerous Spider-Man-related characters into one story, Garfield’s Peter Parker included, and so now, the actor has appeared in three Spider-Man movies. The bunch of them are ranked below, starting with the not-so-good and ending with the pretty great.

3 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Directed by Marc Webb

There’s no nice way to say it: The Amazing Spider-Ma