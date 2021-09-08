Rumors are still swirling about the inclusion of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home as multiversal web slingers. Unsurprisingly, Garfield has been badgered about this since the rumors and supposed leaks first started and he's found a myriad of ways to dance around denying it since. Well, if at first you don't succeed, deny, deny, and deny again.

In an interview with Variety, Garfield was again asked about his potential inclusion in No Way Home and, while he expressed fondness for working on The Amazing Spider-Man in the past, he made it emphatically clear that he had no knowledge of his involvement. Of course, he also acknowledged that nobody would believe him one way or another, cracking the door open for fans hopeful of a Spider-Men meetup. Here's his full statement regarding the rumors:

I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?’” he says. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f***ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.

The rumors surrounding No Way Home have only heated up as of late with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are reprising their roles as Doc Ock and Electro, respectively, and the multiversal nature of the plot detailed in the most recent trailer. Moreover, the trailer hints at the return of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin as well, pushing more and more towards a crossover with the other Peter Parkers.

In the wake of all of this, Garfield's comments won't have much weight with fans eager to see his return. It would be an odd move for villains to return from Maguire and Garfield's Spiderverses without the respective Spidies tagging along for the ride. Fans will know for sure if Garfield was telling the truth or trying to hide the big reveal on December 17 when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters.

