Andrew Garfield is set to appear opposite Florence Pugh in We Live in Time, the romantic drama due in theaters October 18, but he might not be done with his most famous role ever. During a recent interview with Esquire to promote his upcoming A24 film, Garfield weighed in on a potential return as Peter Parker in the future. The two-time Oscar-nominee played the web-head in both The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and then reprised his role alongside other Spider-Man actors, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Garfield's story as Spider-Man can now be considered complete after his version of Peter helped Holland's Peter Parker find himself in No Way Home, but when asked if he would ever come back to play Spider-Man, Garfield had this to say:

"[No Way Home] was really healing for me. For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return."

It certainly seems like Garfield is leaving the ball in Sony's court if he returns as Spider-Man. While Garfield's Spider-movies may be some of the lower-rated entries in the franchise, particularly The Amazing Spider-Man 2, his portrayal of the character is arguably the most beloved out of the Spider-trio thanks to his phenomenal acting skills. Garfield is the only Spider-Man actor to ever be nominated for an Oscar, and he brought all the heart for his portrayal of Peter Parker in all three performances. Many fans even went on a campaign to "make The Amazing Spider-Man 3" following the release of No Way Home, but it ultimately went nowhere, and Spider-Man news has been few and far between since. Fans have also been clamoring for the SSU (Sony's Spider-Man Universe) to have its own Spider-Man separate from Holland's in the MCU, which could be the perfect slot for Garfield's return.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie?

Few details have been revealed about Spider-Man 4, but it was recently revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tapped to helm the film. Kevin Feige also teased that he and Amy Pascal had been over some script drafts, but that nothing was final. With no news on the Shang-Chi 2 front and Cretton now at the helm of Holland's Spider-Man 4, Marvel has a chance to put Spidey and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in a team-up movie with an veteran MCU director.

It's unknown at this time if Andrew Garfield will ever return as Spider-Man, but stay tuned to Collider, where we'll be the first to tell you if he does. You can also watch both of Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies on Freevee.

