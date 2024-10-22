Andrew Garfield is commonly regarded as the best Spider-Man actor to hit the live-action sphere so far. He's the all-around fan favorite, and while his movies were far from perfect, his performance, Marc Webb's directing, the visual effects, and the surprisingly flashy action have gifted fans with some of the best Spider-Man moments in cinema. After all, a movie doesn't have to be perfect to have a spectacular moment.

Spider-Man is a really important character to many, and crafting a good moment that captures the characters well is not easy in the slightest. Thankfully, it's clear that Garfield truly cares deeply for the character, which led to some of the most well-performed Spider-Man scenes during his two-movie tenure. His films have also captured some of the most iconic visuals in a Spider-Man film. These are the most rewatchable Spider-Man scenes starring Andrew Garfield; they will be ranked based on how enjoyable they are and how much they contributed to his legacy in the role.

10 Saving Jack/Becoming Spider-Man

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Spider-Man's first interaction with the villain of The Amazing Spider-Man, the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), is one of the most iconic Andrew Garfield Spider-Man moments. As he attempts to save cars being thrown off the bridge by the scaly villain, he needs to either chase after the villain or save a young boy trapped in a car below. He, of course, chooses to save the young boy, Jack (Jake Keiffer).

As Jack panics, Peter decides to gift the kid his mask, telling him that it'll make him strong. Upon saving him, Spidey returns the boy to his father, giving the boy two things he never had as a child: his strength and his father. There's a phenomenal performance from Garfield here, even within the suit, perfectly conveying his somberness while watching the sweet parental bond he lacked. It's here where he finally calls himself Spider-Man, and it's perfect.

9 The Oscorp Fight

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

The final battle atop Oscorp Tower in The Amazing Spider-Man is one of the best in Spider-Man film history. Spider-Man getting tossed around and off of the building leads to some thrilling moments, and the use of liquid nitrogen to slow the Lizard down due to him being cold-blooded is incredibly smart.

The stakes are astoundingly high as the entire fight is on a timer. With only a few minutes to both fight the Lizard and stop his device, the intensity grows sharply. As Captain Stacy (Denis Leary) gets involved to help Spidey out, things get even more dire. The death of the police captain ends the battle on a bittersweet note, but the fight itself is super rewatchable. The Lizard proves to be a deadly villain for the wall-crawler, especially with an ending with the cell tower on the top of Oscorp falling with Spidey on top.

8 Spider-Man's Introduction

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

After the flashback to Peter's parents at the start of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, fans were waiting for the real action to begin. As the score kicked in and the logo faded onto the screen, fans were treated to a truly great sequence that promised great things to come.

The opening sequence features some of the best swinging in the Spider-Man movies. Not only is it a great and enthralling sequence, but it was followed up with Spider-Man trying to stop a runaway truck barreling through the city. It blends action with hilarious character bits, with Garfield's perfect comedic timing further elevating the whole thing. It was a wonderful way to kick off and left people thinking they could've and should've just started the film here.

7 The Three Peters Chat

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

While it was heavily predicted that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences still flipped out at their introduction in the film. As the film continued and the three heroes waited for the multiversal villains to take the bait to lead them to the final fight, the three Spideys got to chat about their heroic experiences.

The Amazing Spider-Man had some of the best moments in this scene, including cracking Maguire's back and feeling self-conscious that he had not yet fought an alien villain like his peers. Garfield's performance here is hilarious and charming, meshing with the other two Spider-Men incredibly well yet effortlessly standing out. Their dynamic allows the three to have a natural yet electric chemistry that is so much fun to watch.

6 The Fight At Midtown High

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

The best and most interesting aspect of the Spider-Man character is his dual life because it leads to the best conflict, especially when the two lives cross. It's why so many Spider-Man villains are connected to Peter's civilian life somehow. So, whenever there's a fight that blends Peter's personal and heroic lives, it makes for an appropriately amazing scene.

After discovering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, the Lizard decides to get bold and attack Peter's high school, Midtown High. Such a direct attack had never been done before in the films, and it's such an awesome sequence that it makes you wonder why the movies waited so long to make it happen. Peter has to find a way to suit up so no one sees that it's him fighting the Lizard while also trying to survive. The use of the environment, like the lockers and the chemistry lab, is engaging, as well; plus, the cameo by the late Stan Lee is hilarious, as always.

5 The Amazing Spider-Man Joins the MCU

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Everyone knew that if Andrew and Tobey were going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, their introductions needed to be awesome. Safe to say, The Amazing Spider-Man's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was great and has become one of the most iconic scenes from the film. It features some great acting from everyone involved, including some funny moments courtesy of Nedd Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and his Lola (Mary Rivera).

The introduction is super funny and cute, especially with Michelle Jones-Watson (Zendaya) testing him and trying to get him to prove that he's actually a Spider-Man. But when Tobey also joins the scene, seeing the two Spider-Men test each other and flip around is awesome. The idea of two characters who defined the childhoods of so many interacting on the big screen was a dream come true for loyal fans worldwide.

4 The Fight in Times Square

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

One of the most visually stunning and exhilarating action sequences in any Spider-Man film is the fight in the electrically vibrant Times Square in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Putting an underrated villain like Electro (Jamie Foxx) in such an electrically-driven location as Times Square was an incredible idea on director Marc Webb's part.

It's a very exciting sequence and a wonderful showcase of the hero's many abilities.

The colors of this scene pop in a way that makes it so visually satisfying. The action within is also thrilling, with the spider-sense scene standing out the most. As Spider-Man flips backward to stop a flying police car from hitting a group of people on the stairs in Times Square, everything slows down, and he sees all the possibilities of danger in the surrounding area (such as where electricity could make contact with a civilian) and takes care of them all. It's a very exciting sequence and a wonderful showcase of the hero's many abilities.

3 The Crane Swing

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

The conflict of the third act in The Amazing Spider-Man is unlike any other superhero film. The wall-crawler has been shot and is bleeding out, moving slowly and in pain. There's seemingly no way that he's going to make it to Oscorp in time to stop the Lizard and save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). But just as all hope seems lost, New York comes to his aid through Jack's father gathering crane operators across the city and lining up a path for Spider-Man to swing to Oscorp.

The scene shows the close relationship between Spider-Man and New York City, which is often adversarial but also deeply compelling and symbiotic.

The score here is thrilling, and the trumpets in the orchestra are epic, further proving how talented James Horner was. It's the first true classic Spider-Man swing scene in the film, and boy, does it deliver. The way Andrew's Spidey swings through the air with grace and elegance is wonderful and some of the best action in any Spider-Man movie. It also shows the close relationship between Spider-Man and New York City, which is often adversarial but also deeply compelling and symbiotic.

2 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Final Swing

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Every good Spider-Man film has a good final swing; fans love them, and they've become synonymous with the character. The final swing from The Amazing Spider-Man is one of the most epic in the overarching Spider-Man franchise. Not only do fans get to see some awesome swinging, but they also get to see the friendly neighborhood hero parkouring through an alleyway, which hadn't been seen in a Spider-Man film before.

Kicking off the beginning of the scene in Spider-Man's lens and seeing him slingshot himself out of a crane is sick. Not to mention, the final shot of the swing ending on a slow-motion shot of Spidey launching forward with the illumination of the large moon behind him is one of the best pieces of imagery in Spider-Man's long and revered canon.

1 The Amazing Spider-Man Finds Redemption

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Some may think that Gwen Stacy's death scene may be on a ranking of the most rewatchable scenes, but it's simply too depressing to consider. Still, that moment is the most defining moment in The Amazing Spider-Man's career. He's the only live-action Spider-Man to have lost his love interest, which he heavily talks about when he meets Holland's Peter Parker. Garfield's Spidey even mentions never being able to forgive himself for not saving Gwen.

In what may definitely be his best scene ever, Garfield's Spider-Man got the chance to redeem himself when it seemed like Holland's love interest, Michelle Jones-Watson, was going to suffer the same fate. Holland's Peter gets taken away by the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and The Amazing Spider-Man dives to catch her, saving her like he couldn't do with Gwen. Overwhelmed with emotion, he cries, finally finding redemption for how he failed Gwen. It's heartwarming and tear-jerking, serving as the perfect full-circle moment for his character.

