It's often easy to forget just how exhausting acting can be. From rigorous days on set, long hair and makeup routines, and the various circuits and appearances that encompass a film's press, there is a lot that goes into the craft. As an audience, it's easy to lose sight of this when we primarily just see actors on screens. As such, they undoubtedly deserve a break every now and then, and that's just what one of Hollywood's hottest stars has now decided in Andrew Garfield.

The actor, who will soon be appearing in his first starring television role as a Mormon detective in the FX series Under the Banner of Heaven, announced his decision in an interview with Variety. His words sound far from a retirement, and after a busy 2021 which saw him star in two major Academy Awards contenders in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and tick, tick... BOOM!, in addition to reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's a decision that is very much warranted. Here's what he had to say when asked what audiences can expect from him next:

"I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to be just a bit ordinary for a while."

RELATED: 'Under the Banner of Heaven's' Andrew Garfield Says If He Wasn't Acting, He'd Be a Theologian

Garfield is of course referring to his recent second Academy Award nomination for his work as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick... BOOM!. It's surely been a grueling cycle for the actor, who is now just ending his awards circuit appearances to do press for his new series. His comments also do line up well with what's known about the actor, who has no other active roles or projects on the horizon.

2021 was a major resurgence for Garfield, whose films all had their theatrical/streaming releases within three months of each other. While most audiences will recognize him as Spider-Man in the 2012 and 2014 films from Marc Webb, he really broke out onto the scene for his incredible performance as Eduardo Saverin in David Fincher's The Social Network. He's also starred in Silence, 99 Homes, and Breathe. His first Academy Award nomination came in 2017, where he was nominated for Best Lead Actor for his performance as Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge.

From 'Rudy' to 'Varsity Blues': 9 Essential Football Movies

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

John Lutz (193 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe