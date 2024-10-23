Fans were over the moon when Spider-Man: No Way Home reunited Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with Tom Holland as Spider-Men on the big screen. Their love for the three actors knows no bounds, and often calls made by the fans to bring back the OG actors in their own standalone Spidey movie. Some fans even want to see Garfield’s return as Peter Parker in Sony’s Spider-Man character-based Universe. However, while we wait for any official confirmation, fans will be able to revisit Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise for free on streaming, this November as the franchise arrives on Tubi, CBR reports.

2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man retells Peter Parker’s origin story with a very nuanced performance by Garfield as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. The movie also starred Rhys Ifans, Dennis Leary, Martin Sheen, and Sally Field in major roles. Fans loved their chemistry and over all the movie was a major hit and became the highest-grossing reboot of all time worldwide. It has a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Amazing Spider-Man Franchise Was a Hit

The feature’s success was followed by a sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which focused on Peter and Gwen’s strained relationship in the aftermath of the events of the original movie. Peter tries to keep Gwen safe while also investigating the murder of his parents and facing off new nemesis Electro, played by Jamie Foxx. While the movie gave us one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the superhero genre, which also provided a callback in No Way Home when Andrew’s Peter saves MJ (Zendaya). Though the movie got mixed reviews from fans and critics. It has a 51 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and also stars Dane DeHaan, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore, Paul Giamatti, and Field. While the movie grossed $709 million at the worldwide box office, it also brought an end to Garfield’s stint as the web-slinger.

Garfield, Ifans, and Foxx all later reprised their roles for Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring their characters a fitting multiversal conclusion (or was it the beginning of a new era). Nonetheless, fans were overjoyed to see their favorite characters back in the MCU fold. Garfield since has done many loveable roles and has been appreciated for features like The Eyes of Tammy Faye, tick, tick… BOOM!, and mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven. He’s currently seen in the romantic drama We Live in Time opposite Florence Pugh.

The Amazing Spider-Man films arrive on Tubi on November 1.