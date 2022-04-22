Academy Award-nominee Andrew Garfield got up-close and personal this past Wednesday night at the Hollywood premiere of his new Hulu limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, where he talked about the interesting profession he would have chosen if acting had not worked out. When talking about the questioning of faith and spirituality that occurs in the upcoming show, Garfield revealed that studying theology was his backup career. However, since the actor just snagged his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor for Tick, Tick...BOOM!, it seems he will continue with his initial occupation for quite some time.

Under the Banner of Heaven is a true-crime thriller telling the story behind the murder of a young mother and her 15-month-year-old infant that occurred in the mid-80s. The limited series is based on the 2003 nonfiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. Garfield first started speaking about the experience of shooting the series, saying:

"This is the heaviest and darkest film I’ve done. It’s a true-crime thriller dealing with important psychological themes that has kind of been stuck with me for the last 10 years, ever since I first read the book. How could men be good and end up doing terrible, evil things in the name of God? That is really a vital question that we need to get to the bottom of in order to make sure that it happens less and less and less.”

Garfield continued, soon branching off into his revelation about theology, saying

“Questions of faith and spirituality, and the mystery of a spiritual life, is what I’m drawn to the most. If I wasn’t an actor, I think I’d be doing some kind of theological study, and Dustin’s adaptation is that. He presents a study and a set of circumstances and unpicks the notion of fundamentalism and extremism, and how it undermines the virtues and the goodness that can come from having faith. It’s fascinating. The story is beyond moralistic, and it just lays out the truth without trying to appease and to please.”

Under the Banner of Heaven will see Garfield's character's faith tested when it becomes clear that the double murder involves the LDS church. Garfield recently played a role that explored similar faith-based themes in last year's The Eyes of Tammy Faye and has appeared in several other projects that focus on faith throughout his career. In addition to Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Rory Culkin, and Adelaide Clemens. The seven-episode limited series is created and written by Dustin Lance Black and directed by David Mackenzie and Isabel Sandoval.

Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere on Hulu on April 28.

