Like The Beatles’ classics “Eleanor Rigby” and “Penny Lane,” Andrew Gower’s latest single “Underground” brings to life the strangers we encounter on public transit with catchy lyricism and a stirring amount of empathy for their untold struggles. The track marks the third single release for Gustaffson’s debut album Black & White Movie, which is officially available to pre-order today.

“Underground,” which features the lyrics “it’s like a black and white movie,” feels like a perfect single to mark the occasion with, as the track and its gorgeously-shot music video perfectly meld together Gower’s passions for film and music. Gower’s keen ability to connect with his co-stars from past projects and find ways to collaborate with them in his new venture with Gustaffson also comes into play with the music. “Underground” sees Gower reunite with his Ellis co-star — the multi-hyphenate and three-time Olivier Award-winning singer — Sharon D Clarke.

“Sharon had [already] been cast in Ellis. I had the meeting come up that they're interested in me for Chet Harper, her right-hand man,” Gower shared about their first meeting, before he was officially cast in the series. “I was recording the album in the studio with the Elbow guys at the same time, so I had to jump on the train down from Manchester, back down to London. I met Sharon and had my screen test with her, [she] was so humble, asking me questions about the album, so intrigued by it, how it came about. That was kind of our start of not just an amazing working relationship, but a real friendship.”

Telling tales about music and singing kept the pair warm during cold, rainy shoots in Belfast, where Ellis was filmed. “The wisdom she passed on was incredible. I just feel so lucky that we've landed her in this video in an entirely different context, playing Sister Mary.” Clarke plays one of the four characters that Gower’s lyrics transform from nameless faces on a crowded train into figures that listeners can resonate with.

"Underground" Is About the People We Pass by Every Day

"Life isn't always black and white."