The Big Picture Andrew Koji lands major role in Prime Video's heist thriller 'Haven' alongside Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Koji will play financial investigator Daniel Yoshida in the contemporary, high-octane thriller series directed by Sam Miller.

Koji is best known for leading role in HBO's Warrior series, widely acclaimed by critics and audiences. Stay tuned for updates on 'Haven'.

After recently starring alongside big names such as Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train, one of the stars of HBO's Warrior series has found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Andrew Koji will play a "major recurring" role in Prime Video's heist thriller series, Haven. The show has already tapped Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe. Novelist S.A. Nikias will make his writing series writing debut and serve as the scribe for Haven, which has been described as a contemporary, high-octane thriller.

Haven follows Zara (Turner) and her best friend (Madekwe), workers at a pension fund investment company that gets raided by a gang of violent thieves. Rhys (Frortunte-Lloyd) insists on discovering their motives, but must also balance his own money problems as a recently relapsed gambling addict. Koji will reportedly play Daniel Yoshida, a financial investigator who is brought in to help solve the mystery. Daniel was once an extremely wealthy investment banker at J.P. Morgan but has since given up that life to help the police solve financial crimes. Sam Miller, best known for his work on Netflix's Black Mirror, will direct the first three episodes and also executive produce the series.

The Leads of ‘Haven’ Are Legendary

Close

Koji is best known for playing the lead role in Warrior, an HBO martial arts period drama that also stars Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, and Dianne Doan. The series is widely acclaimed by both critics and audiences, drawing a 93% score from reviewers and a 96% rating from fans on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It is based on the writings of action icon Bruce Lee, who starred in several large action films in the 1970s before his untimely passing.

As for Koji's costars, Turner will always be remembered for portraying Sansa Stark on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, but she has also appeared in several X-Men films (X-Men: Dark Phoenix and X-Men: Apocalypse) as Jean Grey. She received an Emmy for her performance in the final season of Game of Thrones, but ultimately lost out on the award to Jodie Comer, who took home the trophy for playing Villanelle in Killing Eve, a role she received two more nominations for after her victory.

Haven does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and catch Koji in all three seasons of Warrior, now streaming on Max.

