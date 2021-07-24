With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Andrew Koji about playing Storm Shadow in the Snake Eyes origin story. During the wide-ranging interview, Koji talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Snake Eyes, how he trained for the role, why stunts performersdeserve more credit, the challenges of making the movie, and more. In addition, for fans of Warrior, Koji talked about when they’re going to film Warrior Season 3, and when he found out the series had been saved by HBO Max. Finally, towards the end of the interview, we talked about David Leitch’s upcoming action movie Bullet Train with Brad Pitt and what it was like filming the action in a confined space and on a moving train.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Snake Eyes tells the story of how Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) and Storm Shadow (Koji) met and how their brotherly relationship fell apart. The film also introduces Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master.

When did he find out Warrior would be getting a 3rd season?

When will they be filming Warrior Season 3?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Snake Eyes?

What he had to do to train for the action scenes.

Why stunt performances deserve credit and awards.

What does he wish he knew on the first day of filming?

What is he allowed to say about Bullet Train and his character?

What was it like filming action sequences on a moving train?

