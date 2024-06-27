The Big Picture Andrew Lincoln returns to TV in the new thriller series Cold Water.

Script written by David Ireland, starring Indira Varma, Ewen Bremner, and Eve Myles.

Lincoln's diverse acting career includes roles in The Walking Dead, Cabinet of Curiosities, and Penguin Bloom.

The face behind one of the most legendary TV characters of all time is officially returning to the small screen. A new report from Deadline revealed that Andrew Lincoln, best known for playing Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, will star in a new thriller series titled Cold Water. Legendary playwright David Ireland, best known for writing Cyprus Avenue and Ulster American, will pen the script for Cold Water. Other cast members confirmed to star alongside Lincoln include Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting, Wonder Woman), and Eve Myles (Dragon Age 2).

Cold Water will follow John (Lincoln) a middle-aged man who is unhappy with the life he's built for himself. He relocates to a small Scottish village and kindles a friendship with his neighbor Tommy (Bremner), who is hated by his wife Fiona (Varma). As their friendship strengthens, Fiona's suspicions rise, and she becomes increasingly convinced her husband isn't the man she thinks he is. Whether this is setting up to be a love triangle or perhaps something more sinister, with Lincoln, Varma, and Bremner bringing a script from Ireland to life, it seems fans will be in for a gem of a series starring one of TV's most iconic actors.

What Else Has Andrew Lincoln Done Besides ‘The Walking Dead’?

Lincoln will always be inseparable from his role as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead and more recently in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but the British actor has also appeared in plenty of other high-profile projects. He recently appeared in one episode of the Guillermo del Toro-directed Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix alongside a stacked cast including Tim Blake Nelson, Ben Barnes, and Rupert Grint.

Lincoln also played a lead role in the Netflix original movie Penguin Bloom from director Glendyn Ivin, starring alongside Naomi Watts and Jacki Weaver. He even played a supporting part in Heartbreaker, the romantic comedy written by Laurent Zeitoun and Jeremy Doner which also stars Romain Duris and Vanessa Paradis. While it will always be hard — if not impossible — to not think of The Walking Dead when you see Lincoln's face, if the acclaimed actor is growing more interested in starring in a wider variety of projects, he has a strong chance to extend his reach and popularity even further.

Cold Water does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, now streaming on Netflix.

