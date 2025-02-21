If you only know him from his long-running role as Rick Grimes on AMC’s smash-hit series, The Walking Dead, you probably have no idea that the man behind the badge — Andrew Lincoln — is English. For his next role, not only will he be embracing his natural accent, but he’ll be kicking it back to the good ol’ days of his career, when he takes the lead of ITV’s upcoming thriller miniseries, Cold Water. A brand-new first-look image showcases the television production, which was announced all the way back in the summer and is set for an arrival later this year. The project also features performances from Keeping Faith and Torchwood alum, Eve Myles, Trainspotting star Ewen Bremner, and Game of Thrones and Creature Commandos’ Indira Varma.

Going through a bit of a menty b mixed with a midlife crisis, Lincoln’s John moves his family away from the bustling streets of London to the titular rural town of Coldwater. The ITV series will follow John’s downward spiral from this decision after he befriends his charismatic next-door neighbor, Tommy (Bremner). Despite seeming to have his life very much together and being in a seemingly loving relationship with the town’s vicar, Rebecca (Myles), Tommy isn’t who he presents himself to be — something that John’s wife, Fiona (Varma), picks up almost immediately. After the dangerous and destructive pieces of John that he was hoping to part with following the move begin to show up in his friendship with Tommy, the former finds himself in a rather sticky situation in which he now owes his life to his new-found friend.

Lincoln’s leading man is on display today in the first-look image of Cold Water. John is looking down at something that appears to be glass as it catches the reflection of a hanging lamp. His new role will see the actor ditch the rough and tough look of a man fighting to survive the fallout of the zombie apocalypse, with the image putting him in a neatly pressed blue button-down shirt with styled hair and a well-kept beard. But, a closer look reveals what appear to be blood stains soaked into the fabric.

Andrew Lincoln’s Return to Television

Image via ITV Studios

His role in Cold Water will mark the actor’s first leading appearance as a character outside of The Walking Dead universe in quite some time. Just last year, he dipped back into the story of Rick Grimes for the successful spin-off series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which followed the undying love between Rick and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira). With his return to British television, Lincoln takes a big step away from his zombie-filled past and into an exciting future.

Check out the first image of Lincoln in Cold Water above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming series.