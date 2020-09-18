Andrew Lincoln and Naomi Watts on ‘Penguin Bloom’, ‘Walking Dead’, and the Scrapped ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Glendyn Ivin’s Penguin Bloom. Based on the book Penguin Bloom: The Odd Little Bird Who Saved a Family by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive, the film tells the true story of what happened to an Australian family while vacationing in Thailand in 2013. While there, Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) fell off a roof due to faulty railing, which left the lower two-thirds of her body paralyzed. As a lifelong surfer, traveler, outdoors-woman, and active mother to three young sons, with her just as active husband Cameron (Andrew Lincoln), she spent many months dealing with depression and trying to figure out who she now was. One day, her children brought home a wounded baby magpie, which they named Penguin, and over time Sam bonded with the bird, which began a process of emotional healing that surprised her husband and sons. Also starring Jacki Weaver, Rachel House, Leeanna Walsman, Lisa Hensley, Griffin Murray-Johnston, Felix Cameron, and Abe Clifford-Barr, Penguin Bloom is an inspiring and heartwarming movie that will remind you how lucky we are to be alive. For more on the film you can read Perri Nemiroff’s review.

Shortly after seeing the film I spoke to Andrew Lincoln and Naomi Watts. They each talked about how they got involved in the project, what it was like working with real magpies, why Lincoln picked this project as the first thing after wrapping on The Walking Dead, what it was like filming in the Blooms actual house and having them on set, and so much more. In addition, Watts’ talked about Boss Level, working with Jane Goldman on the Game of Thrones prequel and Lincoln shared an update on the upcoming Walking Dead movie which will bring back his character Rick Grimes.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

