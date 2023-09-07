The Big Picture Reality show prizes can range from money to physical objects, but talent competitions often offer unique opportunities like a starring role in a theater production.

The Glee Project, Penn and Teller's Fool Us, and UK specials like How Do You Solve a Problem like Maria? allowed contestants to compete for iconic theater roles and perform with renowned artists.

While some contestants went on to have successful careers, the shows showcased pure sincerity and allowed the public to vote for rising stars, making them a weirdly delightful part of British programming.

The prizes offered on a reality show can vary wildly depending on budget or network constraints, and many will be familiar to the average viewer. Money is expected, whether in the thousands or even the millions, or an investment in a small business. Physical objects, a new car, an all-expense paid trip to a luxury destination, or even just a trophy. A combination of these things can be great incentives for our hopeful contestants, but talent competitions tend to operate differently. Pop Idol and its many international descendants or copy-cats, such as The Voice or X-Factor, promise the same thing: The combination of a cash prize and a record deal which is usually less glamorous than promised, especially in 2023. However, when you go a little more niche you can get an even more particular prize: A starring role.

The Glee Project, in the height of the show's fandom a featured role was put up for grabs and somehow produced two Tony Award winners. Penn and Teller's Fool Us for both America and the UK had a fun gimmick, operating like a magic talent show, but if your trick managed to pull the wool over the eyes of the world-famous illusionists, you opened for them in Vegas, which is an insane career boost for a burgeoning magician. This can be taken a step further, for a whole quintet of television specials in the United Kingdom were entire audition processes, broadcasted live into our homes, with the prize being your name in lights on the West End.

The specials aired in the span of 2006 to 2012, How Do You Solve a Problem like Maria? came first, followed by Any Dream Will Do, I'd Do Anything, Over The Rainbow, and Superstar. For those who know their show tunes, the prize and theme of these shows become clear pretty quickly, but for the uninitiated, all five of them revolved around a new production of a stage musical. The big prize at the end is some of the most iconic roles in theater history, Maria in The Sound of Music, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Nancy or Oliver in Oliver!, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, and Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

All five shows were hosted by the star of British talk-show programming Graham Norton, and each production was spearheaded, and two of them were composed by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, a man with London's theater scene in an iron grip, the ownership of six West End theaters, and The Phantom of the Opera running until the end of time. He may have been run out of Broadway with the closure of Bad Cinderella back in June but the power he holds across the pond is unmatched and frankly terrifying. While the writer of this article grapples with her bizarre love-hate relationship with Lord Andy, let's get into the formula of each show.

Each of these specials starts the same way all talent reality shows do, with the audition episode. Open to both amateur and professional performers, thousands of West End wannabes flock to belt their hearts out in front of Lloyd Webber and a revolving door of judges including John Barrowman, Barry "Dame Edna" Humphries, and Cameron Mackintosh. From those thousands, fifty or so are selected for an intensive training program which they would call a "school", where the contestants would be able to hone their craft with professionals before the group is whittled down further for the live seasons, and the formula changes again.

This was the selling point of the show, the live seasons, the final ten to twelve contestants in front of a studio audience, the panel of judges, Norton, and Lloyd Webber sitting on what can only be described as an ivory tower on the side of the stage. The show was marketed as breaking the elitist theater system, letting the public decide the winner each week American Idol style, every other episode being an elimination until one remains. A blend of both theater and contemporary songs was performed, and in every other episode, the bottom two would, in true Drag Race style, face off for their chance to remain in the competition.

Who Won, And Who Do We Remember?

Image via @OfficialALW

In the end, the public decided that Connie Fisher was our Maria, Lee Mead was our Joseph, Jodie Prenger was our Nancy, Gwion Jones, Harry Stott, and Laurence Jeffcoate were our Olivers, Danielle Hope was our Dorothy, and Ben Forster was our Jesus. You can actually watch Forster in the arena tour with Tim Minchin as Judas and Spice Girl's own Melanie C as Mary Magdalene, but the rest are consigned to their own West End runs.

Despite seeming like an odd relic from the height of reality television back in the late 2000s, one may actually recognize some names in the runner-ups, specifically the two Nancy runner-ups on I'd Do Anything. In third place was Samantha Barks, who ended up playing Nancy in 2011 anyway. She rose to fame after the show and is a well-known face on the West End, her iconic role as Eponine in Les Misérables immortalized on the big screen in 2012. In second place was none other than Jessie Buckley, that's right, I'd Do Anything was her debut, and would become a star of the stage and screens both small and big. You may recognize her from Chernobyl, War and Peace, Men, Women Talking, and Fargo. However, every contestant across all of these shows put in an amazing effort and would go on to have their own careers and lives after the end of the show.

So were these specials... Good? If you don't have the stomach for show tunes then this isn't for you, but they're far from bad. Respect should be given to any talent competition show, especially during this period, that doesn't take time out to humiliate the less musically inclined as many audition episodes do. There are opportunities to be cynical about it, take pot-shots at how hokey and vaguely cult-like the whole affair is, absolutely. However, there is a special place in this writer's heart for shows that omit this level of pure sincerity, and it was clear so much care was put into the competition, and most of all the experiment actually worked. There was no sham about it, no shady dealings behind the scenes, you voted for your rising stars, and they were put on the stage.

It's a weird little microcosm of British programming, and the most West End thing put to screen outside a pro-shoot, but if you're looking for a good time, all the episodes are easy to find.