The Big Picture Andrew Scott will star in the D-Day movie Pressure as real-life hero James Stagg, critical in war history.

Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras will helm the film, bringing humane aspects to war and terror.

The film follows 72 hours leading up to D-Day, with Scott's character facing critical decisions.

Actor Andrew Scott has found his next project in the upcoming D-Day movie Pressure, Deadline reports. The actor has been on a dream run lately gathering acclaim with roles like Netflix’s Ripley and Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers. With the new role the Fleabag star will step into the shoes of real-life figure Group Captain James Stagg, the Allies’ Chief Meteorologist whose work would prove critical in the fate of the war and the course of history.

The feature will be helmed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, whose previous works include Hotel Mumbai, based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, short film The Palace about the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, and Azadi, a film exploring the plight of Afghan refugees in Australian detention centers. Given the body of his work, he’ll certainly bring his vision articulating more humane aspects of war and terror to this D-Day story.

What’s ‘Pressure’ About?

Image via BBC

Maras co-wrote the screenplay with David Haig, based on Haig’s critically lauded play. Filming will begin in the UK this September, while additional casting is underway. Per the synopsis, the film will follow the events of seventy-two hours leading up to D-Day, while all the plans are in place except the unpredictable British weather. Scott plays Britain’s chief meteorological officer James Stagg, who is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history. The wrong decision can devastate the whole operation while a delay can risk German intelligence catching on. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance.

Haig’s play explores Stagg’s personal and military stress and focuses on how the tension between the teams grows with different weather forecasts for the date of the proposed D-Day. Maras aims to capture not only the pressure-cooker of the decision-making but also the scale of the landings. The thrilling premise will certainly keep the audience glued to their seats while creating a compelling war drama.

Scott has a career spanning decades in theatre, TV, and movies with credits like Fleabag, Pride, Spectre, and war drama 1917. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his starring role in Haig’s romantic drama film All of Us Strangers, where he starred opposite Paul Mescal. He also received a Primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor category for his villainous turn in the psychological thriller miniseries Ripley.

No release date has been announced for Pressure, yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.