The Big Picture Andrew Scott stars as the suave con man Tom Ripley in Netflix's limited series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel.

The image shows Scott in character, seated on stone stairs in Italy, holding a newspaper, staying true to the original story.

The series, set in the 1960s, follows Tom's journey when he crosses paths with an affluent man, leading him to the high life and danger.

What’s black and white and pensive all over? Andrew Scott in a new image for Ripley, of course! Netflix has dropped a fresh peek of the Fleabag and All of Us Strangers actor in his latest role in the streamer’s limited series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel. In the image, Scott, who plays the titular con man, Tom Ripley, can be seen in a nice set of dress clothes with his hair slicked back, seated on a set of stone stairs. The newspaper in his hands and off to his side places him in Italy, staying true to Highsmith’s original story of the man’s journey from the States to the European country. One thing missing from the post is an official arrival date with only the broad release window of 2024 shared in the caption.

It’s been almost 25 years since Anthony Minghella’s film, The Talented Mr. Ripley, hooked audiences with a big-screen take on Highsmith’s psychological thriller. Boasting a lineup of talent that included Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow, the film was a gargantuan success at the box office and that year’s award circuit. Now, The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian will lean on the popularity of limited series to bring the story to a new generation. Along with Scott starring as the main character, the project also features the talents of Johnny Flynn (Emma) and Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer 3).

Set in the 1960s, Ripley will introduce audiences to the suave, debonair, cunning, and manipulative Tom Ripley (Scott), a man who has used his talent of conning people to skate through life. When Tom’s path crosses with an affluent man who needs Tom’s help to bring his son, Dickie (Flynn), back from Italy, Tom can’t help but jump on board with the plan. After he arrives overseas and tracks down Dickie, Tom gets a taste of the high life and isn’t sure he wants to let it go - finding that he’s prepared to hold onto it no matter what the cost. Meanwhile, Dickie’s friend, Marge (Fanning) can see right through Tom’s intentions and will do whatever it takes to protect her close companion.

What To Watch While Waiting For ‘Ripley’

Obviously, the easy answer to what to watch while waiting for Netflix’s upcoming nail-biter series is Minghella’s film. Showtime subscribers can head on over to the platform and stream it for free with rental options available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more. If you’ve already seen The Talented Mr. Ripley and are in need of something in the same vein and maybe even a bit darker, may we turn your attention to Emerald Fennell’s sophomore release, Saltburn? The production had a successful theatrical release, but since arriving on Amazon Prime Video at the end of last month, audiences have been going absolutely bonkers. Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the title has very similar themes that we’ll see play out in Ripley and is the perfect way to get your psychological thriller on.

Check out Netflix’s image of Scott in Ripley below and stay tuned for more information about when to expect the show to arrive on the streamer. Read more about Ripley in our all-encompassing guide.