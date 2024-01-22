The Big Picture Andrew Scott takes the lead in Netflix's Ripley adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

The series features a star-studded cast including Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, and Eliot Sumner.

Ripley is a psychological thriller that follows Tom's obsession with his wealthy friend Dickie and his descent onto a sinister path.

The most debonair, suave and charming man in all of Ireland, the talented Mr. Andrew Scott, returns for his latest project in Netflix's Ripley as the titular character. Already adored for his work in the likes of Sherlock, Fleabag and now All of Us Strangers — alongside fellow heartthrob from the Emerald Isle, Paul Mescal — Scott now takes the lead in the latest adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley.

The series, which was originally put together by Showtime, was packaged off to Netflix in February of last year. Scott is joined in the series by Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning and Eliot Sumner. Flynn will portray Richard "Dickie" Greenleaf, the wealthy and spoiled son of Herbert that escaped to Italy and becomes the target of Tom's focus, while Fanning plays Marjorie "Marge" Sherwood, the closest friend and romantic interest of Dickie. Sumner will play a friend of Dickie who soon becomes suspicious of Tom's intentions.

The most notable adaptation of the novel was directed by Anthony Minghella, was released in 1999 and became a critical and commercial success. The film's main cast included Matt Damon as Tom Ripley, Gwyneth Paltrow as Marge Sherwood, Jude Law as Dickie Greenleaf, Cate Blanchett as Meredith Logue, and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Freddie Miles. It garnered significant acclaim, grossing $128.8 million worldwide against a budget of $40 million. The film also received five Academy Award nominations, a fair reflection both on the quality of the film and its legacy and impact on Hollywood.

What Is 'Ripley' About?

The novel is a psychological thriller, in which the story revolves around Tom Ripley, a young man from New York City who struggles to make a living. He engages in small-time scams and is approached by a wealthy shipbuilder, Herbert Greenleaf, who mistakes Ripley for a Princeton acquaintance of his son, Dickie Greenleaf. Greenleaf sends Ripley to Italy to persuade Dickie to return to the United States and join the family business.

In Italy, Ripley becomes infatuated with Dickie's lavish lifestyle and develops an obsession with him. After feeling rejected and sensing that Dickie is about to cut him loose, Ripley's adoration turns dark, leading him down the most sinister of paths and his desire for the upper crust way of life takes over his mind.

Ripley will premiere on April 4th, only on Netflix. Check out the trailer for the series now.

