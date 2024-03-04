The Big Picture Andrew Scott stars as Tom Ripley in the upcoming series, showcasing his immense charm and charisma.

The plot follows Ripley as he is hired to convince a vagabond son to return home, leading to a life of deceit and murder.

The series, premiering on April 4th, features a stellar cast including Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, and Eliot Sumner.

Netflix has just dropped the final trailer for Ripley, their upcoming series which stars Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, in the latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novels. It's the latest high-profile work for Scott, who has won raves lately in All of Us Strangers, as well as for his work in the likes of Sherlock and Fleabag. The trailer showcases Scott's immense charm and charisma, which he can turn on and off like a light switch with either the most delightful or malevolent intent, proving that he was the prime candidate for the role. The show's logline, courtesy of Netflix, notes that the plotline is as follows:

"Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels."

Originally developed by Showtime, the series was sold to Netflix in February 2023. The cast features Scott alongside Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, and Eliot Sumner. In the series, Flynn takes on the role of Richard "Dickie" Greenleaf, the affluent and indulged son of Herbert who flees to Italy and becomes the object of Tom's intense interest. Fanning is cast as Marjorie "Marge" Sherwood, Dickie's best friend and love interest, while Sumner portrays a friend of Dickie's who quickly grows wary of Tom's motives. Additional cast members include Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy, and John Malkovich.

What Is 'Ripley' About?

In that most immensely enjoyable genre of psychological thrillers, the original Highsmith novel centers on Tom Ripley, a New Yorker grifting out a living through petty scams. His life takes a dramatic turn when Herbert Greenleaf, a wealthy shipbuilder, mistakes him for a friend of his son, Dickie Greenleaf, from Princeton. Tasked by Greenleaf to retrieve Dickie from Italy and convince him to join the family's business back in the United States, Ripley sets out on a journey that will alter his life forever.

Once in Italy, Ripley is immediately drawn into, and infatuated by the extravagant lifestyle of Dickie and quickly becomes obsessed with him. This obsession spirals into darkness when Ripley, feeling spurned and anticipating rejection from Dickie, embarks on a sinister path driven by his lust for a life of luxury.

Ripley will premiere on April 4th, only on Netflix. Check out the trailer for the series above.