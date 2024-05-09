The Big Picture Cohen faces accusations of drug use, racism, and sexism from Bethenny Frankel.

Cohen reflects on Bravo's reputation and his pride in the network's success.

The "reckoning" has led to Bravolebrities speaking out, possibly sparking change in the network.

Andy Cohen is someone that helped bring Bravo the legacy and the prestige that it has had throughout the years. But now, a "reckoning" of sorts is happening with allegations of drug use, racism, sexism, and more being lobbied at not only Bravo as a network, but Cohen himself. At the center of it all is the former The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel. With calls to unionize the network and more, Frankel has been giving a platform to the voices of Bravo in fighting back against Cohen. Now, he is talking about his feelings about it.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen talked about Frankel's pushback against Bravo and himself and how it makes him feel. "You know, I am a nostalgic person. I’m someone who appreciates everyone being on the same ride," he said about Frankel leading the charge. "I’m incredibly proud of the close relationships I’ve built in my 20 years at the network. I’m super proud of what we’ve built and of everybody who’s been a part of it. I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few complaints. Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target."

Will This Bravo Reckoning Lead to Anything?

Andy Cohen went on to say that it was "hurtful" but that he has no regrets about how things have been handled. "I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life. That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is, and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that. There are legions of fans who are passionately devoted to this brand. It’s a tonic that helps them get through the pains and obstacles in their lives. When I got onstage at BravoCon, I was just blown away — 35,000 screaming people who came in from all across the globe. It was an intense experience that helped me put all this in perspective."

As of right now, there are a lot of podcasts and then Leah McSweeney's lawsuit and Faith Stowers' against the network. But for the most part, the "reckoning" has been Bravolebrities coming out about their experiences. So this could be the change that the network needs, even if Cohen doesn't regret anything that he has done. It will be interesting to see how the network changes.