Andy Cohen has had a lot of negative attention recently. With lawsuits against Bravo coming out and some housewives turning on the man with all the answers, Cohen has had to navigate a lot of bad press. Recently, a profile came out about Cohen in New York Magazine and there was one negative quote about him in it from an anonymous source. The magazine pointed out it was a former housewife from The Real Housewives of New York City and now Cohen thinks he knows exactly who it was.

Talking on his Sirius XM show, he talked about the quote. The anonymous source claimed that the show went from fun arguments to housewives trying to get cast members fired and researching each other to take them all down. The source went even further to claim that people "dance" for Cohen to get on his good side. Cohen made it very obvious that there was no doubt in his mind who said it about him. “I know exactly [who it is]. It’s Carole Radziwill,” he stated. “Like no question … It’s like the one mean quote in there, and it’s the only anonymous quote. It’s – there are 18 reasons why it’s Carole.”

Carole Radziwill Claims It Wasn’t Her

Carole Radziwill was on The Real Housewives of New York City from Season 5 to Season 10 and was not someone to mince words. She said what she thought and wasn't going to deal with the nonsense. But Cohen doesn't understand why she did this particular quote anonymously. “But it was so weird,” he said. “Carole has said a lot of unkind things about me … that she’s tweeted and been quoted about. So I was like, ‘Why are you going off the record here?’ … I didn’t understand. Why not just put your name to it?” And Cohen left the conversation by saying that he'd catch up with Radziwill soon.

When news got around that Cohen was claiming the anonymous quote was Carole Radziwill, she took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say that it is perfectly within someone's rights to make an anonymous observation about a situation and Cohen claimed it was her proves that the anonymous person was right to do so without using their name. “Hey Carole here," she wrote. "Someone can make a truthful observation & there’s always one short-ish dude waiting to be offended. At this point, why would any normal person use their name? They’re all so vindictive, which I believe is the point of the quote& confirmed by Andy’s nasty response.”

