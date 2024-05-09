The Big Picture Reality stars have other jobs, so they're not solely dependent on television salaries.

There are instances where reality stars struggle financially, prompting interest in forming a union.

Joining The Real Housewives isn't mandatory, and some leverage show exposure for future business opportunities.

Andy Cohen has been going through it. The housewives of Bravo have begun to speak out about the franchise, and it hasn't ended well for Cohen or Bravo as a whole. And now, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen is talking about exactly what he thinks is happening and what his next steps are. One of the things he won't agree with is the fact that some stars want to form a reality television union.

When asked about Bethenny Frankel leading the charge in calling for a union and taking care of the housewives as you would actors on a show, Cohen wasn't shy about his thoughts. "I have a lot to say about that. But I need to make clear that I’m speaking as an independent producer. This is not Bravo speaking," he said. "This is my take on it. If you look at shows like American Idol, Survivor, The Bachelor or the Below Deck people, 90 percent or more of the reality stars on them are on for one season or less. Also, acting is a full-time profession. You don’t go to school to be a reality star."

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

'You Either Want To Be on the Show or Not'

Image via Bravo

Cohen went on to seemingly justify this by saying that our favorite reality stars are not just reality stars. "Reality stars typically have other jobs. They’re bar owners, they’re designers. They’re doctors. I think the way that Bravo pays people is that it’s a buyout — they’re buying them out for a show that can be distributed in certain ways, and the longer you stay on, the higher your salary gets. And salaries for people who have been on a long time are really high," he said. "Look, you’re not drafted into the Real Housewives. You either want to be on the show or not, and you either see it as having some greater benefit for you or not. You have a business you’re trying to launch, you have a music career you’re trying to launch, you want exposure. And so you say, 'OK, I’m going to look at this for the long game and maybe parlay my exposure on the show into other lucrative opportunities.' And many of them do just that."

Cohen's point that reality television stars have other jobs is the reason why stars like Frankel want to unionize. Sure, there are overly rich housewives that do not need more money added to their bank. But casts like Vanderpump Rules have had to fight to pay their rent while on one of the biggest reality television shows around. Maybe Cohen needs to realize that a union for reality television stars may not be that bad of an idea. All seasons of The Real Housewives franchise can be streamed on Peacock. Watch on Peacock