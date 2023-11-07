The Big Picture Andy Cohen's role as the face of Bravo and executive producer of the Real Housewives series puts him at the mercy of higher-ups and fans.

Cohen's recent responses to controversial issues have been glib and shallow, leaving fans displeased.

The legal woes and controversies involving Bravo may be a PR and financial burden, raising questions about the continuation of Cohen's reign as the network's public face.

Andy Cohen’s name has become synonymous with the Real Housewives franchise because he’s been there since the beginning. Cohen was hired as the Vice President of Original Programming in 2004. It was in this role that he became the executive producer of the then-brand-new series, The Real Housewives of Orange County. The popularity of the series led to the next 17 years of massive growth, becoming the franchise that Bravo fans know and love today. Since then, Andy has become the face of Bravo in general. He maintains his role as executive producer for all the Real Housewives series and hosts his his own show, Watch What Happens Live! He has developed his own personal fame, which has its perks and its downsides, and lately, it seems like he’s had to deal with more downsides than perks. But having a dual role as an executive and talent within a network can bring about a power dynamic struggle.

The problem with being the face of a network, as well as working behind the scenes, is that it puts the person at the mercy of the higher-ups and the fans. As the executive producer for all the Real Housewives series, it’s highly unlikely that he isn’t in the room when major decisions are being made. As the face of the network, he is the person that fans look to share what going on when controversy arises. His actions and responses to recent controversies, particularly his nonchalant attitude about the Vanity Fair shakedown, have left little to desire, which makes one wonder: Is Andy Cohen’s reign at risk of coming to an end?

Andy Cohen’s Responses Regarding Bravo’s Legal Woes Are Troubling

Andy’s Glib and Shallow Answers to the Tough Questions Have Not Helped the Network

Andy Cohen is a boss. And bosses know exactly what’s going on in their businesses. This means that Andy Cohen has more awareness of what’s actually going on behind the scenes. At BravoCon, Andy should have assumed there would be tough questions heading his way. Bethenny Frankel’s mission to call for a reality TV strike due to alleged abuses by Bravo, for example. Her campaign, which has been met with mixed opinions from her fellow Housewives, was recently the topic of a Vanity Fair “exposé,” something that has also been met with mixed reviews. Andy was asked about the exposé during BravoCon, and his response was glib at minimum. He referred to the article as “an inaccurate rehash,” also sharing these thoughts,

“My thoughts are that Bravo and the shows … bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness. Which is why we’re all here. I live in the joy that thee shows bring people, and that’s the place that I’m at.”

This answer from Andy is a classic political response. He answered the question by saying absolutely nothing. Another similar moment happened at BravoCon as well. Bravo, Peacock, and NBCUniversal have all been the topic of discussion thanks to a lawsuit involving sexual assault allegations. On top of that, Caroline Manzo has accused Brandi Glanville of kissing and fondling her without her consent. All of these allegations have led to rumors that the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club might be shelved permanently. When asked about the rumor, Andy’s response was essentially that he hopes it will air. It’s another shallow response to a question that he likely knows the answer to.

Fans are not happy with Andy Cohen right now, and one can’t help but wonder if the network execs are feeling the same way. The Bravo viewers are upset because it’s incredibly improbable that Andy doesn’t know about the fate of RHUGT. Even if it hadn’t been decided, he could have at least said that there was no news. Andy Cohen is making Bravo, Peacock, and NBCUniversal look bad, and that’s something they should probably take into consideration. The legal issues they are facing arose under Andy’s supervision, and they have probably become a PR and financial burden for NBCUniversal. This might be the right time to take Andy out of the limelight to focus on his executive producer duties and bring someone new in to take over his public-facing efforts.

