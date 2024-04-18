The Big Picture Multiple housewives have left various franchises recently.

Several lawsuits against Bravo network are ongoing.

Rumors of Andy Cohen's departure from Bravo were refuted.

Business at Bravo has been tumultuous as of late. Several Housewives have either been fired or have agreed not to return in the past few weeks. In the past two weeks, reality stars Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung-Minkoff have left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Candiace Dillard-Bassett announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac and that she's expecting her first baby, while Robyn Dixon recently shared that she was fired from the franchise. The rumors that Nneka Ihim is also leaving RHOP have yet to be confirmed, while the anticipated Real Housewives of Atlanta shake-up has seen Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton make their exits, while Porsha Williams has decided to return. Monica Garcia, who had the best Housewives’ debut season in a long time, was fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as well, likely because the others refused to film with her.

This has also been a banner year for lawsuits against the network, with Leah McSweeney, Faith Stowers, and Caroline Manzo all suing the network for allegations ranging from creating hostile work environments to racism. There are other cases in the works as well, some of which include Andy Cohen. Now, after two weeks of Bravo firings and hirings, there are rumors that Andy is on the outs as well.

Andy Cohen Is Not Going Anywhere Despite Initial Reports

In Touch recently reported that Andy Cohen is in the midst of negotiating his departure from Bravo. According to In Touch, “Negotiations for Cohen’s departure package are underway as he grapples with the fallout from mounting accusations by his stars," says a source.” Representatives from Bravo immediately responded, refuting the claims. Deadline reports that a spokesperson from Bravo said, “There is absolutely no truth to this story, and [the publication’s] source obviously has no clue about the situation.” Andy has recently been accused of inappropriate behavior by Brandi Glanville, who received a drunken phone call from Andy and Kate Chastain, during which Andy made the alleged comments. Andy responded via X, saying, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize.”

This, combined with the several lawsuits facing the network, makes the rumor of his departure make some sense. The constant stream of issues that they’ve faced over the past two years has not been a great look for Bravo, and some people might want Andy out to shake things up. But, as far as Bravo is concerned, he’s not going anywhere.

