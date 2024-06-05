The Big Picture Andy Cohen fears being "canceled" online due to pushback from former Bravo stars.

Cohen reflects on the impact of cancel culture on individuals and acknowledges his fears.

Despite legal troubles and lawsuits, Cohen's focus remains on potential backlash from fans on social media.

Real Housewives kingpin Andy Cohen is no stranger to being in the news, and he is now talking about the fear of being "canceled" by the internet. Cohen is currently in the midst of legal troubles because of the pushback from former Bravo stars. Many, like Leah McSweeney, have claimed things about Cohen, and it is clearly weighing on the reality star. Recently, he did an interview with Vulture where he talked about everything going on, his fear of being "canceled" online, and his fascination with cancel culture as a whole.

In the interview, Cohen, who hosts Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, talked a lot about what "cancelation" does to a person. “It’s fascinating to me, the idea that you could say something and everything would be pulled away from you,” he said. He is referring to the idea of "cancel culture" and the online mindset that when someone is called out for their actions and asked to recognize what they did is wrong that it, in turns, cancels them in the eyes of the public. Cohen went on to say this idea is something he thinks about a lot. “Sometimes at night, I’ll be in bed, and I’ll think, ‘Huh, did I say something?’” he said. “I’m always waiting for the thing that’s going to make it all fall down.”

The lawsuits Against Bravo

This is all the part of the interview where Cohen talks about the "Reality Reckoning" that was happening. A lot he doesn't address (potentially for legal reasons), but also a lot of the complaints about Bravo are not specifically about Cohen. Still, he does clearly take it on his shoulders. Which is why he seemingly focuses on this idea of getting canceled by his fanbase. “You have to be smart about what you say because there’s no nuance anymore,” he said. “People are just waiting to be outraged by every little thing.”

Cohen did not address the lawsuit head on, but he has, in the past, had his lawyers and executives speaking up for him. Chairperson Frances Berwick spoke with Variety and praised Cohen and his place at the company. “Andy is a very sort of specific and exceptional talent, and he really is the face of the network. But I’m also happy to say that — and I think we’ve proved this over and over again — we’ve got 160 talents here who are also big faces of the network. And we’ve also been able to replace them.”

Without new information on the "reckoning", it is just Cohen preemptively worried about being a pariah on social media. The Real Housewives seasons are all available to watch on Peacock.

