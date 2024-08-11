The Big Picture Andy Cohen now views the Real Housewives differently as a dad, realizing the importance of not involving kids in drama.

Cohen compares defending his children to how Teresa Giudice and Danielle Cabral protect their family on the show.

Bravo's unspoken rule of keeping kids off-limits is essential, aligning with Cohen's newfound perspective as a parent.

Andy Cohen has been watching housewives fight with each other since the beginning. But the Bravo star had a shocking revelation about the women of The Real Housewives franchise now that he has kids. Cohen was on Bitch Sesh and talked a lot about how his children, 2-year-old Lucy and 5-year-old Ben, have made him look at the housewives and what they go through differently. It is interesting to see how he is talking about them now, given the fights the women have had in the past about their children and what Cohen told the podcast.

He started by saying that he sees things differently now. “My perspective on The Housewives has shifted a little bit since becoming a dad,” Cohen said. “Just because I pay attention to different…you know, I look at it a little differently.” He said that he wouldn't take kindly to people talking about his children, which is very much how Teresa Giudice is on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “If someone that I didn’t care for invoked either of my children’s names, I would go…as ‘mellow yellow’ as I usually am, that is what it would take for me,” Cohen said. Giudice has famously fought many women for even thinking of saying her daughters' names — even if they are having a regular conversation.

Another housewife that Cohen brought up is Danielle Cabral from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. No one has come for Cabral's kids, but she doesn't like it when people talk about her husband's body and Cohen compared that to how he'd act if someone brought up his kids. “Danielle Cabral’s button is ‘Don’t talk about my husband’s pecs.’ Mine would be, ‘If you mention my children in an unfavorable way.’ Like, I would go absolutely mental. I assume that’s just very common.”

Kids Should Be Off-Limits for the Housewives

Image via BravoTV.

One rule on Bravo has consistently been to leave the kids out of it. That doesn't always happen because the wives are trying to convey something and use a kid as an example or just the general nature of the show brings these kids into their battles. But Cohen feeling the same way that many of the wives do about their kids bodes well for future reunions when fights over who said what about whose kid inevitably pop up because it is The Real Housewives.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Number of Episodes 222 Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Stream on Peacock