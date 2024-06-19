The Big Picture Goldschneider's friendships are questioned/

Jackie Goldschneider hasn’t had the easiest go of it on The Real Housewives of New Jersey through her time as a housewife and then a friend of the cast. In Season 14 of the reality series, she went out of her way to switch sides in the war between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and it hasn’t fared well.

Andy Cohen recently chatted with Goldschneider on Watch What Happens Live . He asked Goldschenider about her friendship with Giudice and what Gorga and Margaret Josephs forwarned ahead of the season. Both Gorga and Jospehs made comments about her and Giudice's newfound friendship being surprising. “It was me who initiated the friendship,” Goldschenider said, despite her bumpy past with Giudice.

But Cohen hinted at something coming up later in the season that isn’t going to bode well for Goldschneider’s relationship with Giudice. “I think you may be surprised with some things that are said coming up,” Cohen said on Watch What Happens Live . “I’m thrown by what you just said. I can’t get it out of my head,” Goldschneider responded. Still, she confirmed that no matter what was said by Giudice, she doesn't regret her choice to befriend her, noting, “So, no matter what’s said, I’m fine with it.”

Jackie Goldschneider Doesn't Have Many Friends Left

What we’ve seen this season is both Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler flipping sides to try and get closer to Giudice. Some believe the new alliance was Goldschneider’s way of getting back on the show.

Cohen hinting that something is off and not as it seems with Goldschneider’s new friendships isn’t surprising. With no reunion special, it'll be interesting to see how things play out once the season is over, and if Goldschneider’s will change her tune about Giudice again.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

