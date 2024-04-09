The Big Picture Fans expected Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's separation. Uncertain future ahead.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announcing their separation is something that some fans had long expected. Now, we just don't know what the future holds for them. Cartwright had gone on to Watch What Happens Live to talk to Andy Cohen about her separation and cleared up things (like saying that Taylor did not cheat on her) and it left fans with questions about the future of their marriage. Now, the reality television executive is talking about their relationship on his show Radio Andy.

During a recent episode, Cohen talked about Cartwright coming on Watch What Happens Live and said. “I thought that Brittany was very open. I appreciated her honesty,” he said. Cohen went on to talk about whether or not he thought they'd get back together. “Will they get back together? I don’t know. I think they might.” The results of a "Work the Polls" showed that 88 percent of listeners said that they thought it was the end of Taylor and Cartwright's relationship.

For Cohen though, he made it clear that Cartwright knew what fans thought about her marriage. “She knew where those votes were going,” Cohen said. “She really did.” But he went on to talk about how Cartwright talked about Taylor. When she was on Watch What Happens Live, she talked a lot about their son Cruz and how the two were co-parenting him together. Cartwright very clearly loved how Taylor was with their boy and Cohen loved to hear it. “She said he’s a great dad, which I loved hearing,” he said. “I really loved hearing that.”

Hoe Jax and Brittany are Handling Their Split on 'The Valley?'

While talking about their relationship, Cohen's co-host John Hill insinuated that the two would have to stay together for their new show, The Valley. A series based around a group of couples who all have kids and moved out into the valley, which includes Taylor's Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, the show just began and there is already one divorce and now a separation. For Cohen, though, that wouldn't make or break Taylor and Cartwright's standing on the series.

“They could be separated on that show. They could be divorced. Look at Tom and Ariana [from ‘Vanderpump Rules’]. [The show] it’s about couples getting along, co-parenting, friend group.” Cohen went on to say, “They could also exist as a divorced couple on that show. Co-parenting." Whether that means that Taylor and Cartwright might not make it, we don't know but at least Cohen has hope.

The Valley can be streamed on Peacock.

