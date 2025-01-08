Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm star Craig Conover have gone their separate ways. The two, who were together for three years, broke-up prior to the holidays and shocked Bravo fans. Now, Andy Cohen is sharing his thoughts on the split and when fans can get information on what happened. Cohen was on his Sirius XM radio show, which he hosts with John Hill, and the two were recapping Bravo news from the holidays.

Cohen shared his upset over the news on Andy Cohen Live, saying “We were very sad to get the news about Paige and Craig, I have to say." That didn't stop Cohen from speculating on what happened between the two. Conover recently opened a restaurant in Charleston and has businesses in Nashville while DeSorbo lives in New York City. “He’s just opened a restaurant in Charleston. He’s got this business, he’s got a store in Nashville, he’s got a place in Charleston,” Cohen said. “And then she is absolutely, like, murdering it. Killing it.”

Cohen then thought back to times when DeSortbo was not around when Conover was at events. “There have been a few events where she hasn’t — you know, she’s so busy — and I just think the more and more that starts to happen, you know, you worry that it causes a strain or whatever,” he said. “I mean, listen, we still don’t totally know [or] have a reason, so more to come on that.”

Paige DeSorbo Has Pushed Back on Cheating Rumors

Close

For the most part, DeSorb and Conover haven't given a reason for their split but when rumors spread that DeSorbo cheated on Conover with Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez. DeSorbo talked about the rumor on her podcast, saying that since a third party was involved, she wanted to clear the air. “I don’t care about any rumor that is, like, ever said about me,” DeSorbo said on her “Giggly Squad” podcast. “The only thing that I was like, OK, can’t, like, let this go by was because it was a third party involved. People saying that I cheated on Craig with Marcello." She said she "died laughing" at the rumor but also felt badly for Hernandez for getting dragged into it. "I felt weird. I was like, ‘I feel like I have to text Marcelo cause like what if he sees it?’” DeSorbo said. “‘What if he has a girlfriend?’" Southern Charm is currently airing on Bravo and a new season of Summer House begins airing in February.