BravoCon 2023 is currently taking place in Las Vegas, with fans from all over eagerly engaging with their favorite Bravolebs to gain insights and ask questions about the network's future. During a panel called 'Ask Andy,' Andy Cohen was questioned about the potential return of former OG cast member from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes. Andy did not shy away from the question and responded, "I'm a nostalgic guy. She and I came up together, and there is always room in my heart for everybody." When asked specifically about her return to the show, Andy emphasized, "I mean, who knows? I mean, she asked me a few years ago to keep her name out of my mouth, and so I try to respect that." The audience responded with a wave of sadness, highlighting the profound impact this iconic duo has had, and the monumental void left by their absence.

An Andy Cohen and NeNe Leakes Reunion Is Needed

For years, fans have long awaited NeNe Leakes' comeback to "the house she built," but her lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, and Andy Cohen seemingly diminished those hopes. However, in April 2022, documents obtained by People revealed that NeNe had dropped the lawsuit against all parties involved. Andy's response to the fans' questions offers hope for her return, suggesting that the door may not be closed entirely. NeNe's recent interviews indicate that she misses her relationship with Andy, and the clip above clearly shows that he feels the same way. Andy and NeNe's fans are eagerly anticipating the resolution of their differences, longing for them to reunite and reignite the reality TV magic that initially sparked the creation of the Bravo mega-verse witnessed today.

NeNe and Andy Make Iconic Television Magic Together

Bravo fans are well aware of the history between Andy and NeNe, which gave rise to a promising friendship that became legendary television. NeNe and Andy's most memorable moments on television go back to her Season 1 reunion, where she delivered the unforgettable line "Close your legs to married men," catapulting the Atlanta franchise to superstardom. Their on-screen chemistry was further seen during NeNe's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she engaged in a heated argument with former RHOA housewife Kim Zolciak, boldly stating, "Close your legs to married men, trash box." This late-night talk show appearance was just the tip of the iceberg, as the duo continued to gift reality TV with countless iconic moments.

During an interview with Access Hollywood at the beginning of BravoCon 2023, Andy Cohen answered questions regarding the future of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. When the interviewer asked, "Should Atlanta get rebooted?" Andy said, "Atlanta should get tweaked in some way." This revelation, along with Andy's response regarding the potential return of NeNe Leakes, has left numerous fans eagerly anticipating the future of 'RHOA'.