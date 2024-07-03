The Big Picture Andy Cohen regrets asking Oprah Winfrey about "the lady pond" on WWHL.

Despite the awkward moment, Cohen remains grateful to Winfrey and considers her his favorite guest.

Patti LuPone is another favorite guest, known for her candid comments, like calling out Madonna as a "movie killer."

After 15 years of hosting Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen is reflecting on his biggest regrets on the show. And topping the list is the time he asked Oprah Winfrey an extremely controversial question about her love life while she appeared on the late-night show. During the August 13, 2013 episode of WWHL, Cohen asked the media mogul whether she had “ever taken a dip in the lady pond,” to which she immediately responded that she hadn’t.

Now, years down the line, Cohen has opened up about the awkward moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The TV host confessed that having Winfrey as a guest on his show meant a lot to him. And since he knew that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he couldn’t let the interview end without asking whether Winfrey had ever tried things the other way.

When asked if Winfrey had been upset about the personal question, Cohen revealed that things were “super cool” between them after the cameras stopped rolling. However, he later talked to Winfrey’s good friend Gayle King, who told him that the former talk-show host actually had no idea what “the lady pond” meant! Despite the slight confusion, Cohen shared that he will forever remain grateful to Winfrey for coming on as a guest, adding that to this day, the episode with her remains Andy’s favorite.

Andy Cohen Also Spilled the Beans About His Favourite Guest of All Time

Close

In the same interview, Cohen took a trip down memory lane to reminisce about some of his favorite guests on the show. The one name that stood out was Patti LuPone. The host talked about the American actress and singer who has been on his show several times, adding that she “has no F’s to give, so she is the perfect clubhouse guest.”

Cohen had nothing but high praise for LuPone whose appearances on his show have been memorable, to say the least. The Bravo host recalled a 2017 episode with the star where she called Madonna out for being a “movie killer”, implying that she doesn’t know how to act. Cohen recalled getting into a lot of trouble with the singer after that incident. In his own words, she said, “You need to stop talking crap about me on your show.”

However, Andy Cohen let her know that it wasn’t him doing so, it was all LuPone! To make sure there was no bad blood between them, he sent Madonna a highlight reel of all the nice things people had said about her on the show — and that did the trick. Cohen revealed that while she appreciated the gesture at the time, the Material Girl still hasn’t accepted his invitation to be a guest on the show after almost 15 years of requests!

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen 15th Anniversary Special is now available to stream on Peacock along with the rest of the show’s episodes.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Release Date July 16, 2009 Cast Andy Cohen Seasons 20 Story By andy cohen Writers Andy Cohen Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Apple TV+ Directors Andy Cohen Expand

Watch on Peacock