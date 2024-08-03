The Big Picture Andy Cohen supports Phaedra Parks' return to RHOA, believing she will enhance the show's quality.

Parks reemerged after leaving RHOA, participating in other reality shows and giving a commencement speech at her alma mater.

While not focused on marriage, Parks is enjoying dating and wants to keep her money for her kids.

Andy Cohen is officially breaking his silence on Phaedra Parks’ return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta! With Kenya Moore’s controversial exit from the show, Parks is all set to return to Bravo and Cohen can’t be happier! The TV show host is extremely excited for Parks to make her comeback because she’s going to make the show so much better!

While speaking to TMZ, Cohen teased that RHOA Season 16 is going to be amazing. The Bravo executive producer also hopes that the ratings for the upcoming season will skyrocket with Parks’ return. Phaedra Parks joined the show during RHOA Season 3 and was booted in Season 9 for starting rumors about her then-costar Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

Phaedra Parks’ return comes a season after Burrus, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, and her Traitors castmate Sheree Whitfield exited. However, Parks isn’t the only one making a big comeback with RHOA Season 16. Porsha Williams is also returning to the reality show to reunite her and Parks’s on-screen duo famously known as "Frick and Frack.”

Phaedra Parks Kept Herself Busy After ‘RHOA’ Season 9

After departing from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 9, Parks appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 and Married to Medicine Season 10. She continued her reality TV career by competing on The Traitors Season 2 and continuing her run in the franchise by appearing as a guest on The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1.

Not just that, the reality star also recently returned to her law school alma mater, the University of Georgia, to deliver a commencement speech for the graduating class. She shared part of her speech on her Instagram, calling the occasion one of the best days of her life. Additionally, Phaedra became the president of the Law School Alumni Council, which goes to show her commitment to her roots.

As far as her love life goes, the RHOA star recently told People that marriage isn’t the most important thing for her right now, especially after her rough divorce from ex-husband Apollo Nida. She described her feelings on the matter by saying: “I have two wonderful children. I don’t want to have any more children, and I don’t want to have to give anybody any money in a divorce settlement. I want to keep all my money for my kids.” While marriage might not be in the cards for Parks, she is having fun and dating new people. However, she’s not ready to share the details of her current love life with the public just yet.

