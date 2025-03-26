Rumors began swirling that Andy Cohen was going to step down from his place as the king of Bravo. The host of Watch What Happens Live denied those claims and now the podcaster who put them out there to start is pushing back at Cohen's claims. On a new episode of the Deux/U podcast, the host fired back at Cohen who, in the past, claimed that he did not know where the podcaster got their information from. The host of the Deux/U podcast is anonymous.

On the episode, the host claimed that they spoke with Cohen and that the specific information they had was all stuff that Cohen either knew about or hinted at with them. “Well, Andy, yeah you do understand because we had a DM conversation about this specific intel,” they said on the episode. “So you knew everything that I told you about it, and he knew it was about a new franchise ’cause I kind of suggested that in the DM conversation we had.” They went on to say that Cohen confirmed a new franchise was coming. “And he [told me], ‘Oh, well that’s not a big deal. So yes, it is a new franchise coming, and it is a city that’s been suspected.”

According to the host, there is also a twist about this new franchise. “Somebody from another franchise will be in this new franchise,” they said. “That’s what the big twist was. So, I don’t know if it’s bad intel. I don’t know if it’s really happening, but that’s what the big announcement was.” While originally the rumor was about Cohen stepping down, the host did admit that the actual news to come out of it was more "anticlimactic" instead.

New Franchises Are Ahead?

The two rumored shows coming our way are The Real Housewives of Seattle and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Someone coming over from another franchise would mean that someone at least close to one of those cities (or who moved there) would be crossing over. Given Rhode Island's proximity to both New York City and New Jersey, could we see one of the former stars of The Real Housewives of New York City taking a dive into another franchise? Until we know more, it does seem like the idea that Cohen was stepping down has officially been proven to be incorrect so the reign of Cohen will continue on Bravo.

You can see shows like The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo.