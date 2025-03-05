Andy Cohen is opening up about The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger’s DUI sentence. The Bravo host has admitted that he has mixed feelings about the case. While his sympathies are with Karen, he also wants to make it clear that drunk driving is not a joke. According to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, he wasn’t surprised that the judge sentenced Karen to spend a year behind bars.

During the March 2, 2025, episode of his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live, the Bravolebrity shared that he has been thinking of Karen every day since the hearing. Andy added that he is extremely sad about how the entire thing played out. “I’m so sad about this,” Andy said. “I’m so sad about how this entire thing has played out. I am a Karen fan. Drunk driving is no joke. It's so bad, so that this was her fourth situation was tough to hear."

During the RHOP Season 9 Reunion Special Part 3, which aired on March 2, 2025, Andy showed the rest of the cast a video of Karen, filmed on December 27, 2024, one day before she checked herself into a private rehab in Florida. The footage featured Karen reflecting on her DUI arrest and the bodycam video from March 2024. She admitted that watching the footage in court was a sobering experience and said, “I didn’t recognize that woman. I didn’t know her.” While speaking to her husband, Ray Huger, in the filmed conversation, Karen explained that she had been drinking champagne after taking an increased dose of her medication earlier. This led to her blacking out before the single-vehicle crash.

Gizelle Bryant Is Worried About Karen Huger’s Safety in Prison

Gizelle Bryant is concerned about Karen Huger’s safety behind bars. After Karen’s sentence was made public, Gizelle admitted that she was shocked by the news. During her Gizelle 21 Shady Questions Live event on February 26, 2025, the RHOP star expressed her concern for Karen’s safety. In Gizelle’s exact words: “Karen ain’t cut out for jail.” As reported by US Weekly, The Bravo star added that she is praying for her friend during this tough time.

Before the hearing, Gizelle appeared on the Reasonably Shady podcast with her RHOP costar Robyn Dixon, and the two reacted to Karen’s body cam footage. The video showed Karen visibly intoxicated and slurring her words in front of the arresting officers. It also featured Karen’s husband trying to find her documents while police officers interrogated her. According to Bryant, the entire thing felt like a movie that “went from a crash site to a police car to a police station.”

The podcast played a sound byte from the body cam footage, which led to Gizelle admitting that the reality of Karen’s situation was extremely sad. However, she added that for people who knew Karen, the DUI arrest didn’t exactly come as a surprise. “I’m not shocked by the nonsense coming out of the mouth,” added Gizelle while referring to a moment in the footage when Karen refers to herself as “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 and all parts of the reunion special can be streamed on Peacock.