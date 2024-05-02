The Big Picture Cohen doesn't produce Vanderpump Rules but shared thoughts on production pause.

Scandoval drama boosted show buzz, but tension with Madix ensued.

Cohen believes the production pause could benefit the show by allowing subjects to live and develop their lives.

Andy Cohen might host the Vanderpump Rules reunion but he doesn't produce the Lisa Vanderpump powerhouse reality franchise. But when news broke about the popular show taking a production pause, Cohen did share his thoughts on the situation on Sirius XM show Radio Andy. Vanderpump Rules went through a boom when it was revealed that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, with one of her best friends, Rachel Leviss. The "Scandoval" happened in the last episode of the season and it ushered in a summer of buzz for the show and a very quick turnaround on filming the next season.

While Season 11 happens right after Scandoval took place, the show is airing a year later and people are watching as the group is essentially telling Madix to get over it (which hasn't gone over well). Now, with production paused, Cohen thinks it can help the show in the long run. “As y’all know, I don’t produce Vanderpump Rules," he said but still gave his thoughts. “Yeah, we used to do this all the time with the Housewives. We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them,’ and they will have lived, you know, life. Things will be different.”

Cohen pointed out that the production of Season 11 started very quickly after Scandoval and stated that that's where Madix was at the time of filming. “I think that, you know, I was talking to Ariana about this on the after-show last night. I was saying, ‘People do forget, especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on. People forget that we picked up cameras a few – three months – after she found out about that affair.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

What Does Andy Cohen Think About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Production Pause

With the camera picking up so quickly, tensions were high and the group was coming to terms with Madix drawing the line at those who were still friends with Sandoval. Cohen thinks that it was both a good and bad idea. “Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away. And sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop … so, I think it’s a very good idea.” We don't know how long the pause will take but hopefully it will move the show, and its subjects, in a better direction.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock