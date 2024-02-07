The Big Picture Andy Cohen teases fans with upcoming casting announcements for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Losing Kandi Burruss has allowed for changes in the lineup and potential new additions to the cast.

Fans are excited and curious about the future of the show, with rumors of returning housewives and a possible cast shake-up.

Andy Cohen hasn't let the departure of Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta stop him. On a recent episode of Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy, Cohen talked to his co-host John Hill about the upcoming casting announcements for Season 16 that fans have been waiting for. Kenya Moore has teased recently that they were working on a great cast for the next season of the show to try and get fans back into the world of the reality show. And now Cohen has echoed her statements by getting his audience excited for what is to come.

“I do want to say I’m not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb,” Cohen said on the show, teasing audiences. He went on to say that even though the show was losing Burruss, it has freed them up to make some other changes work to the line-up.“By the way, now that we know Kandi is leaving, that also allows us to put other puzzle pieces together and figure out, ‘Okay, well, you know, where do we go here?'”

He didn't deny though that Burruss leaving was a knock to the casting, saying, “And she’s a big loss, but I think, you know, it allows us to figure out the future and I guess this is me just saying I’m very excited about the casting that we have. Very.” With rumors that Moore and potentially Porsha Williams will be making their return, it does set up a lot of questions for fans about who we could see holding a peach come next season.

Changes Must Be Made to Save 'RHOA'

The recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta did not make fans happy with the franchise and rumors of a complete cast wipe, as was done with shows like The Real Housewives of New York, were looming over the series. With a cast that fans couldn't connect with, the ratings were down and it was not the talk of the Bravo world as it had previously been. Fans even wondered if housewives like Kim Zolciak-Biermann - or her former friend then enemy NeNe Leakes would return to the show to help drive ratings.

Rumors of a major cast shake-up have run rampant for the past four seasons. With Cohen's confirmation, it'll be interesting to see if it'll be a mashup of all OGs, or a mix of old and new Housewives. The reported initial plan was to bring back a few cast members from last season, as well as booming socialites in Atlanta.

