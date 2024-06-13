The Big Picture Reunion for RHONJ was canceled due to tensions but will be replaced by the season finale.

Cohen clarifies no cast shake-up decisions have been made, despite rumors.

Giudice and Fessler speak out about canceled reunion, and tensions among cast members.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion cancelation has caused havoc within the reality TV media. Fans worried that this could mean the end, as the reunion was canceled because there was “no path forward” for a reconciliation. Other fans thought this could mean there would be some sort of “reboot,” where cast members would be fired. A lot of media organizations have reported that some of the cast members are on the “chopping block,” spreading rumors that OG housewife Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Rachel Fuda are returning. Now, Andy Cohen is addressing the nation once again about the future of the show with Entertainment Tonight, and he seems to be growing tired of speculation.

“There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today,” he stated. “None of this is true. No decisions have been made. We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season, so anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for the next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it.”

This is not the first time he has addressed the cast shake-up rumors. He stated that nothing had been confirmed and that he wanted to just focus on the reunion. As of right now, fans will have to wait and see how producers will proceed with Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Though fans are unsure of the future, they will have to wait for the Bravo kingpin to report on anything crucial.

What Are The Reunion Plans For ‘RHONJ?'

It has already been reported that the reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been canceled due to ongoing tensions. However, that does not mean that nothing is going to happen at the end of the season. Cohen has already set the records straight on the reunion plans and said that the finale is the “reunion and the finale” all in one. He teased the finale as the last supper as the housewives broke into a huge argument. So yes, something is going to replace the reunion.

Despite no plans being put into place for a cast shake-up, Cohen did let it slip that he is open to a cast shake-up. He stated that it was needed, as the tension between the cast was unsustainable. “I think with Jersey, we’re gonna have a really interesting moment in figuring out where to go,” he said. It is no wonder. The ratings have not performed the best, as fans were sick of the same old feuds.

Giudice and Jenn Fessler have broken their silence on the canceled reunion. Fessler stated that the cast knew that things were changing and agreed that the show could not continue like this: Giudice’s feud with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga caused a lot of tension on the show, as they refused to film together. Gorga and Joe Gorga also stated that they won’t be reconciling with Giudice anytime soon, as they declared that “enough is enough.” But it is not just the decade-long feud that is causing tension among the castmates. Margaret Josephs and Giudice have been feuding for several seasons, and the conflict between them rose after Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas was accused of hiring a private investigator to find dirt on the cast. Then there’s Jackie Goldschneider, who’s shocking friendship with Giudice caused a rift between her, Josephs and Gorga.

Giudice, however, is bummed by the reunion news. She teased that she had an envelope for John Fuda, that was a “bombshell.” Other than Giudice and Fessler, no one else has spoken about the canceled reunion. Fans can stay tuned to Collider for more reports on the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM ET. You can watch all previous episodes on Peacock.

