The Big Picture Season 15 of RHONY promises drama with fresh dynamics, cohesive group, aspirational fashion, and humor.

The diverse cast includes a Black and queer housewife, continuing RHONY's impressive stance on representation.

Trailer teases explosive tension between cast members, close bonds, and drama-filled friendships, premiering on October 1.

The Real Housewives of New York just set a release date for October 1, and fans are expecting a lot for this season. It has not been that long since the show underwent a full reboot, which fans are still in mixed feelings about, but the reality show has still brought a lot of drama and chaos. Bravo kingpin and sit-down host Andy Cohen teased the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight’s journalist Rachel Smith, and the upcoming season sounds promising already.

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York - Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield - will be returning for their sophomore season. Newcomers Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff will serve as a main cast member and a friend of the season. The show is known for its diverse cast members, with Chevremont’s casting continuing RHONY’s impressive stance on representation as a Black and queer housewife.

Cohen teases Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York, promising drama and “fresh dynamics”. “The season is really dramatic,” he said, “I think what you’re gonna find this season is we got a really cohesive group. I mean, this group has lived as a unit for the last several years, so, I think people are gonna love seeing how the dynamics have shifted within the group and also, it’s super aspirational, the fashion is through the roof, they’re very funny, and I’m excited about all the momentum we have going in this season too.”

The Pigeon-Themed ‘RHONY’ Season Promises Friendships and Explosive Drama

Image via Bravo

Last season, alliances shifted and the public perception of the housewives changed. The cast was new to the Bravo world, so they had a lot to prove. Arguably, they did a good job, with Taank, Whitfield, and Lyons becoming the fan favourites for their own reasons. Fans related to Lyons for her quirkiness. Taank was originally set up to the the villain, but it was Lichy and Silva who became the ultimate villains for spreading news about Hassan’s relationship and constantly going after Taank. Viewers thought Taank was initially the villain for her behaviour on the cast trip, specifically towards Lyons. She quickly became a fan favourite when her behaviour shifted. Whitfield also became a fan favourite for avoiding drama, her vulnerability, and being a fresh new and promising face for reality TV.

The trailer that was released a few days ago promises drama, friendship…and pigeons. The trailer shows explosive tension between Lichy and her husband, Abraham Lichy, whom she accuses of lying to her. The trailer also shows close bonds between the women, with Lyons fitting in even more within the group and bonding with newcomer Chevremont. However, friendships on The Real Housewives often come with drama. Minkoff becomes the topic of conversation between the women, as tensions brew between her and Lichy. Tensions are also growing between Hassan and Whitfield, and their tension exploded on social media. Also, fans will have to wait until October 1 to see who got pregnant by “some other guy”.

The Real Housewives of New York premieres on October 1. All episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

WATCH ON PEACOCK