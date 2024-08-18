The Big Picture Season 5 of RHOSLC starts with a bang, featuring a historic, all-cast event in the premiere.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is on its fifth season, and viewers are eagerly waiting for updates, including who will be among the cast. However, Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen has some early teases that will excite the viewers of the reality series, as he teases the upcoming season on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. The show will pick up following Monica Garcia’s exit, due to her online trolling as Reality Von Tease. Although she will be absent, the cast may still be reeling from her antics. Cohen teased that the premiere will start with “such a bang,” a historic making bang, so viewers should stay tuned.

Cohen makes his appearance on SiriusXM alongside RHOSLC star Meredith Marks. Both of them express their excitement over the upcoming season. “It’s very good,” Cohen gushes. “The first episode starts with such a bang, and they do something that I don’t think has been done on a Housewives show before, which is the whole first episode is the first whole all-cast event. So much happens. It’s really great.”

Noting that Season 4 was “obviously so huge,” he adds, “the women are great. It feels very fresh. Last season was obviously so huge, but this [season] feels very, from the jump, they’re off to the races. It’s really good.”

Fans Expect Answers On Reality Von Tease In Season 5 of ‘RHOSLC’

In June, Marks has praised Season 5 as “the best yet,” enthralling viewers. She said, “I can tell you [that] I think it’s our best season ever and so do our producers and the whole team.” Although fans are looking forward to the upcoming season, what they are missing is Garcia, who caused drama among the housewives. With her gone, it is unknown how they will unpack the drama with her online trolling, especially without her there.

Signalling Garcia’s absence, Cohen says, “This season is outstanding,” Cohen said. “[Monica] was so dominant in last season … say what you will, but it was an incredibly memorable season, and I will say this season is an incredibly memorable season.”

Fans are expecting a lot of questions to be answered in regards to Reality Von Tease. However, Cohen is playing coy about the storylines in the new upcoming season. Reality Von Tease did not just cause drama in the housewives’ lives. It made their lives miserable. Despite Garcia causing a lot of drama and irreparable damage, fans did not agree with her firing. Even though the season sounds promising, fans will always wonder how the upcoming season will play out amid Reality Von Tease with the person behind it also involved in the aftermath.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City can be streamed on Peacock.

