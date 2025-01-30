At the reunion for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15, Andy Cohen asked one question that has fans a little mad. During the emotional first episode, Brynn Whitfield was put on the spot and it seemed as if both her and Ubah Hassan were a little more open to talking with each other with Hassan even getting emotional about what happened to Whitfield. But when the conversation turned to Whitfield and Jessel Taank's issues, Cohen asked Taank about her between season glow up. He commented how she the reality star better in Season 15 and asked what plastic surgery procesures she'd undergone in between seasons.

Taank told Cohen the same thing she's been saying. She had botox, filler, veneers, and she lost some weight. Even Whitfield tried to push saying she's done more but Taank denied it. When fans watched the episode, they were mad that Cohen continues to ask this question. One user on X responded to him and wrote “The millions of women who watch these franchises are tired of you asking women ‘what work they had done.’ This isn’t 2009 anymore and women can do whatever they want to their face/bodies. It’s time to retire this question. It’s rude and does 0 for the viewers.”

But Cohen responded by revealing that him asking this question wasn't his own thought but rather the fans themselves. He revealed that at the top of every list of questions from fans is the question about what work one of the housewives has done. “‘What work have you done’ remains at the top of the list of viewer questions every season, every franchise," he wrote on X in response. “The HW have unabashedly let us into their beauty regimes since day one; It’s a big part of the series DNA.”

There were More Important Things to Talk to Jessel Taank About

In that moment, the question felt like a pivot but tensions were high given the final episode of the season. Taank and Whitfield had issues to unpack, including Whitfield, Erin Lichy, and Sai De Silva all talking about Taank and her ex-boyfriend and claiming, on camera, that she said he was the real love of her life. Taank denied this and said that's not what the question was about and while Whitfield apologized, the two didn't get to completely hash out their issues in this first episode but there was time for Cohen to ask Taank about plastic surgery.

